Here's the thing about traveling the world: It changes you in the best of ways. It opens up your heart and mind to new people, places, and experiences — and makes you fall in love with the littlest things like passports stamps, perfectly-scooped gelato, and rays of sunshine covering the Duomo at golden hour. Are you ready for that? Of course! Your wanderlust is bugging you now more than ever before. You're excited to catch your flight, and already heading to the gate. Do yourself a favor and have some Instagram captions for studying abroad in Florence on hand, because a new adventure is right around the corner.

Take it from me, the girl who's been there and done that, that you'll find yourself talking about the time you and your best friend ate pizza along the Ponte Vecchio months, and even years, after your time in Italy. You'll be looking back on pictures and videos on your phone from the best semester of college yet. You'll tell stories that someone who didn't study abroad won't understand, and refer to Florence as "home." (Sorry, mom. It's true!)

But, it's essential that you know what you need for spending four or five months in the most beautiful city in the world (in my personal opinion). First, you need to pack clothes for a couple of seasons in the biggest suitcase you can find — making sure that there's extra space for souvenirs. You also need a camera, an appetite for pasta and paninis, and a backpack for weekend trips around Europe.

Last but not least, you need at least 30 Instagram captions for studying abroad in Florence. Just putting the word "wanderlust" under your picture won't be enough to capture all the flights and feels from the best semester yet.

1. "That's amore." — Dean Martin, "That's Amore"

2. "Wander often, wonder always."

3. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What a Wonderful World"

4. "To travel is to live." — Hans Christian Andersen

5. "You'll never know how beautiful the world can be until you go and see it for yourself."

6. "If traveling was free, I'd be spending my entire life with the world."

7. "I'm in love with a city on the other side of the world."

8. "Veni, vidi, amavi. We came, we saw, we loved."

9. "The world looks beautiful on you."

10. "I found something magical in Florence."

11. "Happiness is living in Florence with your best friends and calling it home."

12. "This is the sweet life. La dolce vita."

13. "All roads lead to the Duomo."

14. "Life's too short. Get the double scoop of gelato."

15. "Until further notice, assume that I'd always rather be in Italy."

16. "In Italian pizza we crust."

17. "Living like a local."

18. "Home is where the gelato is."

19. "Bring it around Flo-town."

20. "Starting every day with a grateful heart, because I get to be in Florence."

21. "Don't forget to espresso yourself."

22. "Eat, pasta, love."

23. "Having only grape times this semester with my best friends."

24. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

25. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

26. "And after being in Florence, I'll forever roam."

27. "I'll send you a postcard from the panini shop."

28. "Sorry, mom. I don't think I'm ever leaving Florence."

29. "All you need is love, a passport, and lots of pasta."

30. "Ciao bella."

Did you grab at least a few captions for your sweet pictures from studying abroad in Florence? Good! That gelato deserves a moment on your 'Gram, and don't even get me started on the secrets spots around the city, too.

I know it's going to sound a little cheesy, but this seriously is going to be the best semester of college yet. Soon enough, you'll be making memories on the other side of the world with your best friends, and seeing sunsets and historical landmarks that you've only ever seen in textbooks or on Tumblr.

When you get home from studying abroad, you may not be the same person as when you left, and that's a beautiful thing. You'll be someone who's obsessed with traveling, seeing the world, and everything related to wanderlust — calling Florence "home" and asking, "Where to next?"