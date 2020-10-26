If you're looking for a lowkey and affordable way to spend some time with your partner, going on a day trip just might be the perfect thing to do. No matter where you live, chances are, there is somewhere worth visiting that's within driving distance. Whether you decide to make it an all-day trip with several stops on the way, or have one specific destination in mind, one thing's for sure: you'll definitely need some awesome Instagram captions for day-trip pictures with your partner.

1. "Will travel for food (and a good sunset)."

2. "There's no one I'd rather see the world with."

3. "Sometimes, the best adventures are in your own backyard."

4. "Day trippin' with my ride or die."

5. "We always take the scenic route."

6. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

7. "An adventure a day keeps the doctor away."

8. "Where you lead, I will follow." — Carole King

9. "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

10. "All I need is you and the open road."

11. " So many sights to see with you."

12. "Be back never."

13. "Heaven is a place on earth with you." — Lana Del Rey

14. "Wander often, wonder always." —John Travers

15. "Our own piece of paradise."

16. "Getting lost was the best part of our day."

17. "A sweet escape."

18. "It's the little things."

19. "We found our happy place."

20. "With you, even just a car ride feels like an adventure."

21. “People don’t take trips, trips take people.” – John Steinbeck

22. "The dreamiest day-cation."

23. "Never want to stop exploring with you."

24. "New places, with familiar faces."

25. "We haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on our list."

Sometimes, taking a full-blown trip just isn't in the cards. So, for the times when you and your partner need a quick getaway, going on a day trip won't disappoint. Even if you aren't sure where you're going, just hopping in the car could lead to a spontaneous adventure — And looking through the photos at the end of the day in the arms of your SO will just be the icing on the cake.