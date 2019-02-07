Some people prefer to follow trends, others prefer to look inward and test out new looks based on their personality. If you fall into the second category, then figuring out what haircut you should get based on your zodiac sign is probably something you consider. After all, trends come and go, but your zodiac sign remains, well, pretty much forever.

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of following astrology, if you pay attention to it at all, you likely believe that when you were born helps mold some of your personality traits and life in general. Whether you check your weekly horoscope, or you extensively research and follow the teachings of astrology, you obviously pay attention to your positioning in the zodiac signs and among the stars. So taking inspiration from your astrological sign when it comes to deciding on your next hair cut makes plenty of sense.

So if you're looking to change up your haircut in 2019, and need a little guidance from the stars (both from celebrities and those of the astrological type), then read on for the best hair cuts that you should consider getting, based on your zodiac sign, with inspiration drawn from famous people who have the same horoscope as you.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Face-Framing Layers

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The practical, disciplined, conventional, and ambitious nature of this earth sign should opt for a hairstyle that is conservative and easy to maintain. For 2019, Capricorns should take a page out of fellow Capricorn Kate Middleton's book and opt for face-framing layers on a cut that is just below the shoulders.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): A Sleek Bob

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Free-spirited, friendly, independent, eccentric Aquarians like Emma Roberts can likely pull off any haircut due to their unconventional nature. So in 2019, I'd advise that people that fall under this air sign take the plunge and go with a striking sleek bob. While transitioning to a sleek bob might be a major hair transformation for some, the friendly Aquarian will likely welcome the conversation starter.

PISCES (FEB. 19 TO MARCH 20): The '60s Bubble Flip

Warm-hearted Pisces should take some inspiration from Rihanna's '60s-inspired bubble flip 'do in 2019. The fun, retro look is perfect for the artistic water sign as it gives major pin-up girl vibes in the sweetest way possible.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): Parted Bangs

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given that Aries are daring, spontaneous and optimistic, who better to look to than fellow Aries Lady Gaga for haircut inspiration? For the Aries who is feeling bold enough in 2019, opting for parted bangs that are shorter in the front and longer on the sides is a bold look that only this water sign won't be afraid to take on.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Long And Single Layered

Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The down-to-earth, practical, and patient Taurus likely craves a haircut that is low maintenance, like Jessica Alba's long locks, which are all one length. A free-flowing style such as this one is perfect for the practical Taurus who doesn't want to spend a lot of time styling their hair in the morning.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): A Pixie With Baby Bangs

Although Emily Ratajkowski's pixie cut with baby bangs was a wig, if there is any zodiac sign that is capable of committing to such a haircut, it's the loyal Gemini. Geminis are fun, intelligent, and expressive beings who may choose to express themselves with a major hair transformation such as this one in 2019.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): Waist-Grazing Waves

Cancers are typically tenacious, sentimental, and creative beings, much like fellow Cancer Khloé Kardashian. So in 2019, the loving, romantic, Cancer should channel their romanticism with long, whimsical, waist-grazing locks. If you choose to recreate KoKo's look, chances are you'll need some serious extensions, but have no fear, finding the right extensions for you isn't as hard as it seems. Simply decide if clip-ins, weaves, fused, or tape extensions are right for you, and then gauge which extensions to buy based on your hair color and thickness. And viola! Khloé K waist-length mermaid vibes.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): A Blunt Lob

Leos are known to be headstrong, energetic, optimistic, and more often than not, the center of attention. If that sounds like you, then switching up your cut to channel fellow Leo Kylie Jenner's blunt lob is certainly one way to grab attention. The sharp cut is stylish and elegant — two things that the much-admired Leo strives to be.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEP. 22): Asymmetrical Bob

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An asymmetrical bob is a sleek, modern take on the classic bob cut, and no one can rock the 'do quite like Virgo Taraji P. Henson. This sexy cut is perfect for the charming, witty, and humble earth sign that is typically very particular about their grooming and style.

LIBRA (SEP. 23 TO OCT. 22): Voluminous Lob

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As unfiltered as Cardi B and her lyrics may be, the singer is in fact a Libra — a zodiac sign that is known for being gentle, loving, and kind. Sweet Virgos can take their harmonious aura to the next level in 2019 by channeling Cardi's softly curled, shoulder-length bob that gives off sultry yet sweet vibes.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): Free-Flowing Texture

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scorpios, like Willow Smith, are known for being strong-willed, passionate, and honest. So there's no better style for expressive Scorpios to opt for in 2019 than a natural, free-flowing mane like Willow's afro, shown here.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Bob With Side-Swept Bangs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's no question that Chrissy Teigen is a Sagittarius, given her fun-loving, friendly, and adventurous personality. So what better zodiac sign to have fun with their look in 2019 then by opting for a short bob with side-swept bang, a look that is versatile yet calls for minimal effort?