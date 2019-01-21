Most single people these days agree that two people aren't necessarily exclusive until they've explicitly had a discussion about being exclusive. And for some couples, it could take even longer than that! Apparently, some people go years of dating without establishing exclusivity. And Chrissy Teigen's tweet about "exclusive" dating perfectly captures how absurd that concept really is.

Are you ready for pretty much the most relatable tweet you've read in your entire life? OK, here we go. On Sunday, Jan. 20, Teigen tweeted the following:

I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f*ck have you been

Ugh, YES, CHRISSY. THEY REALLY ARE PULLING THAT STUFF. Trust me. I'm in a happy relationship now, and we were still together for three months before becoming exclusive, and then we were together another two months before actually deciding to be in an official relationship. So... yeah, I get what she's talking about.

Needless to say, as soon as she posted this piece of social media gold, everyone on Twitter freaking loved it. In fact, they loved it so much that they started sharing their own stories from times they struggled with exclusivity in dating.

"I’ve been dating someone for two years," one user wrote. "A few weeks ago he said we were 'casual' and 'still getting to know each other.'"

"More like 'I really really like you, I don’t want you seeing anyone else, I think you’re amazing, but I don’t want a relationship right now' Meanwhile they’ll treat you like a girlfriend, but don’t try to 'act' like one, they’ll run away," another user corrected. And ugh, can I just say... agreed?

"Got told by a guy I thought I was dating for months that he’s 'just not into me that way,'" another added. Yikes. Been there, sister.

"I like the 'I can't date because I'm not emotionally ready for that' and you're like oh good that's a responsible decision and you communicated it well," another noted. "and then they start dating the next girl immediately." Freaking classic.

"i spent 4 and a half months basically living with someone and traveling together and on our last trip he told me he felt 'neutral' towards me and he was talking to his ex again so like... it's rough out here," another shared.

One user even called Teigen out for subtweeting John Legend, and she, of course, had the perfect response as always. "12 years in and married "baby hey, I'm ready to be exclusive," she joked.

Teigen and Legend met during a music video shoot back in 2007 and have pretty much been together ever since.

But even their perfect relationship hit a small bump in the road. When they were first dating, Legend actually tried to break up with her. But don't worry; it didn't last long. Not on Teigen's watch. “I was really stressed and busy,” he told The Guardian in 2017. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’” The publication followed his quote up by stating the two were back together less than half an hour later.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, yeah, even in the beginning of their relationship, Legend respected Teigen enough to let her know if they weren't going to be exclusive anymore.

Now, of course, if you're not ready to be exclusive, that's OK! What really matters is that we're all open and honest about what we want and where we think we are in relationships. Still, that doesn't mean this exclusivity struggle is any less real.