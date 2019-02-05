There's pretty much nothing worse than having a broken heart. And, unfortunately, there's not usually a whole lot we can do about it. But, luckily, Khloe Kardashian's advice about heartbreak that she recently gave to a fan on Twitter is about to make you feel way better.

It all started when Kardashian tweeted, "Hi loves!!" In response to her tweet, a fan wrote back "Feeling really down lately how does one get over a heart break." And I mean, let's face it. Tweeting your issues to your favorite celebrity is a huge leap of faith. The odds of hearing back aren't too high.

But this time, Kardashian was kind enough to grace her heartbroken fan with some pretty stellar advice:

I’m sorry to hear that. And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. He will become stronger every day

This isn't the first time Kardashian took to social media to discuss matters of the heart in the past few days. Just this past Sunday Kardashian posted a poem called "Soulmate" by writer Bianca Sparacino onto her Instagram story.

The poem goes like this:

A soulmate isn't someone who

completes you. No, a soulmate

is someone who inspires you to

complete yourself. A soulmate

is someone who loves you with

so much conviction, and so

much heart, that it is nearly

impossible to doubt just how

capable you are of becoming

exactly who you have always

wanted to be.

Kardashian herself has been going through some relationship turmoil of her own ever since news of Tristan Thompson's infidelity broke in April 2018 just days before she gave birth to their baby, True.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly, Thompson is “trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

But getting back to a good place will take some work. "Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time," the insider added to Us Weekly. "Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, Kardashian has the support of her family during this difficult time.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen asked Kourtney Kardashian if she would have made the same decision to stay with Thompson if she were in her sister's shoes.

She said she would, adding: "I think that when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family."

Next, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, chimed in saying:

From, seeing everything that happened, it's so easy and quick to be like, 'Oh my God, leave him! leave him!' It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you're an idiot for staying.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Honestly, if anything, I think Kardashian's current hardship makes her even more qualified to give advice on heartbreak.

I mean, I agree with her sisters. Her decision was brave and, based on her post about the soulmate, she knows exactly what she's looking for in a partner.