If you've been going through a dark time, I promise you that things are finally starting to look up. Eclipse season is now behind us, and as you probably already know, its unexpected changes and whirlwind transformations tend to make it harder for you to stay positive. However, your February 4, 2019 weekly horoscope is here to report that the there are so many wonderful possibilities on the horizon. If it's been hard for you to understand where you're headed, trust that you're on your way somewhere beautiful.

The week begins with a sparkling new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 4, galvanizing the whole universe and sending us all on a path towards our truest selves. Aquarius is ruled by Uranus — the planet of erratic change, individuality, and radical behavior — and this lunation will give you the courage to make a drastic difference in your reality. Unapologetically adhere to the person you're becoming. And because Aquarius is also known for its community mindset and philanthropic efforts, this is when your impulse to improve the lives of others is fully charged. If it's good for the rest of the world, it's good for you.

Prepare for brilliant ideas to flood your mind and for your thought process to experience bursts of creativity, energy, and hope. Mercury will be spreading all the good vibes by forming a sextile with inspired Mars on Feb. 7 and individualistic Uranus on Feb. 9. Of course, this won't happen before the golden and character-oriented sun forms one with expansive Jupiter. You're soon to be amazed.

Aries

The new moon sparkles in your 11th house of community, making you feel inspired to gather with likeminded individuals, share ideas, establish your loyalties, and make the world a better place. You'll feel the initiative spread throughout your entire ego, as Mercury will form a sextile with Mars in your first house of the self. Helping others will bring you confidence.

Taurus

You're ready to be in the spotlight now that the new moon shines in your 10th house of career. It's time to linger in shadows no more, go after the recognition you deserve, and risk everything for your success. With Mercury forming a sextile with Uranus in your first house of the self, something unexpected may happen that brings your career to a more powerful place.

Gemini

You're ready to go where you've never gone before now that the new moon electrifies your ninth house of adventure. You'll be pulled somewhere unexpected and it will expand your mind, stimulate your imagination, and help you see the big picture. It's time to spread the wealth throughout your social circle with Mercury forming a sextile with Mars in your community house.

Cancer

You're experiencing a heavy amount of darkness but also a blinding amount of light with the new moon rattling your eighth house of rebirth. Think of this time as an epic transformation. It's not easy but it's what you've been waiting for. Because Mercury forms sextiles with Mars and Uranus in your career and money houses, you have the power to make some serious gains.

Leo

Your relationships are strengthening and intensifying now with the new moon enlivening your seventh house of partnerships. You're feeling vulnerable to a deep connection, ready to nurture your bonds, and aware of who your true friends are. With the sun forming a sextile with Jupiter in your fifth house of pleasure, you're seeing yourself through a more creative light.

Virgo

With a new moon blasting through your sixth house of work and health, you're feeling energized and ready to get so many important things done and rejuvenate your priorities. Take things one step at a time, think about your wellbeing, and stay focused. With Mercury forming a sextile with Mars in your eighth house of sexuality, you're feeling deeply in touch with yourself.

Libra

Because the new moon will dance through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're about to experience a burst of creativity and inspiration. See this as a new beginning that's all about keeping in touch with your inner-child. When Mercury forms a sextile with Uranus in your community house, you'll feel so energized and open to what others have in store for you.

Scorpio

You're feeling inspired to spend time in your corner of the world now that the new moon will shake up your fourth house of home and family. Use this as a chance to revamp your living space, spend time with your close loved ones, and catch some well-deserved R&R. When Mercury forms a sextile with Mars in your productivity house, you have so much energy to make home a better place.

Sagittarius

You're about to absorb so much exciting information now that the new moon blasts through your third house of communication. This revamps your brain power and encourages you to learn new things, speak your truth, and engage in stimulating conversations. When the sun forms a sextile with Jupiter in your first house of the self, you'll begin to see how much you're improving as a person.

Capricorn

Your head is set on making more money and establishing the world you desire now that the new moon is diving through your second house of finances. Think about what you need in order to feel more stable, comfortable, and luxuriated, then go after it. With Mercury forming a sextile with Mars in your home and family house, all your efforts will make your universe more cozy.

Aquarius

A new moon in Aquarius is about to rain change and excitement into your universe. You're beginning a new chapter of self-hood that will rejuvenate your identity and sense of self. Give yourself permission to become the person you're meant to become. When the sun forms a sextile with Jupiter in your community house, you have so much power to change the world for the better.

Pisces

You're about to receive so much insight from within now that the new moon is sending magic into your 12th house of spirituality. Your intuition is sharper than ever, so listen to your heart, no matter how illogical your heart sounds. You're receiving insight about your journey with the sun forming a sextile with Jupiter in your career house. Know that recognition is on the way.