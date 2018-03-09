There are a number of factors that contribute to good sex. Mutual attraction is important, but having aligning interests in bed is also key. Whether you're looking for a FWB who knows what you like, or you want an exclusive, sexually charged relationship, finding a partner who is compatible with you sexually is going to take priority. Considering the best sexual compatibility for your zodiac sign could help you narrow down your options and ultimately find the person who is the best fit for you.

Of course, every partnership is different, and even individuals who share the same sign may exhibit different personality traits. The pairings below can lead to passionate, amazing sex, but it's not a guarantee. Most sexual relationships require more than one encounter to help them develop into something great. You have to work out the kinks, so to speak, and get to know one another's bodies over time.

Think of the below list as a series of guidelines, and maybe even a way to get a head start on fulfilling your most intimate desires. You may be surprised by which sign matches up best with yours, but why not test the theory on your own? You have nothing to lose (besides your clothes), and so many potential orgasms to gain.

Taurus and Cancer: Sensual Lovers

Both Taurus and Cancer are sensual, nurturing signs. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of feminine sexuality, and Cancers are known for being guided by emotion. Both signs want to be stimulated through all of their senses, and they are more receptive to the sexual experience as a whole. While Cancers can be hypersensitive, Taurus' tendencies toward patience and sensuality make the two an ideal match. Whether you're a Taurus seeking a Cancer or vice versa, use your gift of intuition to your advantage. Make it your goal to provide endless pleasure for your partner, and they should do the same.

Leo and Sagittarius: Risk Takers In Bed

Leo and Sagittarius have similarly feisty tendencies. The two signs are both energetic, bold, and charming. These shared characteristics mean neither of you will be afraid to express what you want sexually. You're always open to trying a new position or acting out a fresh fantasy. Sag, you never say no to a challenge, and fierce Leo will encourage you to explore your sexuality in ways no other sign can.

Virgo and Capricorn: A Balancing Act

Virgo is the most helpful sign in the zodiac. Your dutiful nature pairs perfectly with Capricorn's need to take charge. This may sound like a standard Dominant/submissive relationship, but don't feel like you have to fill these roles. Capricorns secretly yearn to be taken care of, and Virgos get pleasure from giving. You'll balance each other out in the bedroom, making for sex that always feels fulfilling.

Libra and Aries: Opposites Attract

Libra and Aries aren't a conventional match. The two signs don't have much in common. Headstrong Aries loves to take initiative, and hates being ignored, while fair Libra is all about equality and prefers to keep the scale level. Surprisingly, these two signs are extremely compatible in bed. Libra will slow excitable Aries down, pacing the sex out with intermittent teasing, so you can both keep going all night long.

Scorpio and Pisces: A Chemical Connection

The chemistry between Scorpio and Pisces is unbelievably strong. You both crave intimacy, sex, and romance. Dreamy Pisces wants to have their every fantasy fulfilled, and Scorpio's intensely passionate nature is ideal for meeting their lover's every need. You both have strong sex drives, but you're also prone to intense emotions. Because of this, your relationship may be tumultuous at times. But once you find yourselves on the same page, the sex will be mind-blowing.

Gemini and Aquarius: Sexual Experimenters

Geminis are versatile (read: freaky), and open-minded Aquarius is honestly here for it. You'll both try anything once, so be sure to bring your passion for communication and collaboration to bed. Neither one of you should be afraid to verbalize what you want. Aquarius is all about teamwork, and Gemini's dual sign of the twins means they're constantly searching for someone who can keep up. You'll make for a curious and playful couple that is always down to experiment sexually, meaning your hookups will never be boring.

Thanks to the gifts of the universe, you're on your way to having out-of-this-world sex that will make you see stars.