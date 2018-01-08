Photos Of Golden Globes After Party Dresses Continue The Time's Up Fashion Statement

If you watched the 2018 Golden Globes (or pay attention to the world in general), you probably noticed that almost every single celebrity on the red carpet was wearing black. But you might've missed that the noir movement continued well on after the awards show. Photos of Golden Globes after party dresses show all of the epic styles, and the stars didn't disappoint.

Dressing in all black was a big departure from the typically vibrant gowns seen on the red carpet. The sartorial statement was in support of the Time's Up movement, a campaign to raise awareness for and encourage speaking up about sexual assault. Remarkably, almost every celebrity participated, aside from actress Blanca Blanco's red dress which caused a Twitter-storm. Between the red carpet blackout and Oprah's already iconic speech, it was an empowering evening. Stars, however, still managed to show off their personal style — Zoe Kravitz's earrings brought my jaw to the floor and Millie Bobby Brown was my personal choice for all-around best dressed.

After the party there's the after party, of course, and the celebs continued to back Time's Up with their fashion choices there, too. The dark dresses came in droves to every Golden Globes after party, and they were just as intriguing as the main event's fashion.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's red carpet look was a full-skirted princess-style gown from Giambattista Valli that looked reminiscent of a 2015 Rihanna. For the after parties, Jenner toned it down a bit and wore an ultra-mini dress from Alexander Vauthier. Jenner has walked the runway for the designer before, and her BFF Bella Hadid modeled the look in Vauthier's Fall 2017 collection.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, also in Jenner's inner circle, wore a DSquared2 Spring 2018 gown — it's pronounced "D Squared" by the way, the "2" is just there for sh*ts and giggles.

Ireland Baldwin

Speaking of the Baldwin family, Hailey Baldwin's cousin Ireland Baldwin was also on the after party circuit. This Baldwin wore a leather and lace knee-length dress, leaving her tattoos as one of her most notable accessories.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and her engagement ring are never ones to miss a photo opp. Hilton managed to technically be rather covered up but also show off a decent amount a skin, an interesting feat. Her dress is by designer Elie Madi, but let's be real, Hilton's engagement ring is all I can look at.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross traded her Marc Jacobs dress and turban in for a sleek pantsuit, minus the shirt. Can you say fire?

Emily Ratajkowski

The fiery-eyed Ratajkowski wore a simple Alex Perry gown. The sleeveless, velour dress is beautiful and all but that eyeshadow is fierce.

Angela Sarafayan

The Westworld actress killed with this dramatically draped, strapless gown.

Lena Dunham

Skipping the awards ceremony, Lena Dunham only came for the parties this year. Dunham wore a cold-shoulder style top and minimalist pencil skirt, along with hot pink, satin pumps.

Rumer Willis

Rumor Willis puts the low in low-cut with this barely-there (on the top half) gown. Willis' Leanne Marshall gown featured a ballerina-inspired tulle skirt to make up for the lack of coverage on top.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele's Christian Siriano dress took the opposite approach as Willis' with an understated corset top and slim, beaded skirt.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox was the belle of the ball in this sparkly Stella Nolasco look.

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things fame went for a frilly, polka dot dress, and if you look closely you'll see it's also emblazoned with hearts, how lovely!

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens' Chanel gown gave off some chic, sailor vibes.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough's Jenny Packham dress featured an exaggerated, bedazzled bow.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr's Balmain dress showed off her baby bump in style.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell and her Dundas jumpsuit take the cake. She slayed. I'm done.