How To Donate To Time's Up So You Can Support The Movement

As celebrities stroll down the red carpet clad in all-black, you might be asking yourself how you can do your part in fighting inequality and supporting the movement. Well, we're here to help by, giving you the info on how to donate to Time's Up. You know, if you want to get involved.

Here's some background: Time's Up is an organization dedicated to fighting and addressing the inequality facing women in their respective workplaces. Partnering with leading advocacy groups, the organization is breaking the silence on these injustices by working to improve laws and hold those supporting these unfairness accountable.

So how can you help? Time's Up is currently holding a Gofundme campaign to reach a whopping $16m goal. As of right now the fundraiser has less than $200,000 to reach this milestone.

More to come.