Paris Hilton's Engagement Ring From BF Chris Zylka Is Worth A Pretty Penny
Amazing news, everyone. We're all going to live to see Paris Hilton's wedding. The social icon is engaged, and for some reason, I am SO excited about it. Call me nostalgic, but the days of The Simple Life were some of my best, and any human marrying Paris Hilton is a human I appreciate. Paris Hilton's engagement ring from her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, is stunning, and yes, it's also super expensive.
According to People magazine, the happy couple met eight years ago but officially began dating two years back. Zylka popped the question during a romantic weekend getaway in Aspen, Colorado. Paris was busy posting photos from the ski slopes on her Instagram, and eventually a series of proposal pics popped up on Jan. 2. She captioned the pictures,
I mean, can we PLEASE talk about that ring? WTF?
Like, what am I even looking at here?
Evidently, this is what $2 million worth of bling looks like. Diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene told People,
Apparently, Zylka kept the whole process under wraps. Greene added,
Greene also said Zylka was a nervous wreck when he picked up the ring.
Maybe he couldn't stop shaking because he was about to ask the most important question of his life, or maybe it had something to do with the 20-carat diamond in his hand. According to reports, the center stone is set on a "platinum split shank halo band" and "boasts another two carats of smaller diamonds." It also looks heavy AF.
Twitter obviously had some opinions.
Really, all that matters is how Paris feels. She told People,
Similar to her Instagram post, she added,
Paris, you're not in Kansas anymore.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.