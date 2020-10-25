Does it feel like no matter how hard you try, everything seems to go wrong? Does it feel like no matter how much rest you get, you're never energized enough? If this applies to you, then you're probably very sensitive to the retrogrades taking place at the moment. To be fair, with the sun in emotional fixed water sign Scorpio, everyone's feeling more sensitive at the moment. However, the energy might be a little too intense for some, and these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 26, 2020: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. If you were born with your sun or ascendant in a fire sign, then be as patient with yourself as you possibly can because it's about to get real.

After all, competitive Mars is still retrograde in cardinal fire sign Aries and Mercury retrograde is reaching a whole new level of weird this week. Mercury retrograde is reentering cardinal air sign Libra on Oct. 27, shifting the attention over to confusion in your relationships and your social life. This is only bound to get more complicated when Mercury squares off with karmic Saturn, planet of inhibition, on Nov. 1, which will potentially leave you feeling like you keep running into negative consequences.

There's also a pretty dramatic full moon taking place this week on Oct. 31, making this a Halloween you definitely won't forget. This full moon lands in fixed earth sign Taurus, which would be a more grounding experience if it weren't for the fact that it forms an exact conjunction with erratic and unpredictable Uranus. You might just be in for a spooky surprise, so expect the unexpected.

Here's what fire signs can do about it:

Shutterstock

Aries: There's A Lot Of Pressure On Your Relationships Right Now

Cue Paramore's "Pressure" because your love life is definitely feeling it, Aries. Thanks to Mars, your ruling planet, being retrograde, things have not been easy for you over the past few months. Now, Mercury retrograde is entering your seventh house of partnerships this week, creating confusion amongst your relationships. It's impossible to know how the other person is feeling, so don't make assumptions or overanalyze one gesture or comment. Communicate with clarity and integrity, and remember, your needs matter just as much as theirs.

Leo: Your Career May Feel Like It's All Over The Map

This week, a full moon is sending shocking energy straight to your 10th house of career. If you're hoping for a smooth and steady ride, think again, and remember, sometimes the best things happen when an unexpected turn takes place. Surprising opportunities may reveal themselves, authority figures may do something you never could have predicted, and a sharp turn could take your career to a place that's as strange as it is exciting. Once the dust settles, it might just be the best thing that ever happened to you. All you can do is wait and see, Leo.

Sagittarius: You Might Feel Overwhelmed With So Many Tasks

Since Scorpio season started, you've been swimming in the hazy and emotional waters of your 12th house of spirituality. You've been healing wounds, letting go of your ego, and remembering who you are on the deepest level. This week, things are getting a little intense when a full moon sends chaotic revelations to your sixth house of wellness and routine. Do you have the discipline to get things done, Sagittarius? Do you have ability to judge whether something is good for you? The upcoming full moon may have answers to these questions, reminding you of how much harder you need to work at self-improvement.