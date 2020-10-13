Thanks to all the buzz surrounding Mercury retrograde, you might think this transit is the worst of all astrological transits. However, that couldn't be further from correct. More than anything, Mercury retrograde is inconvenient and annoying, but that doesn't mean your world is going to come unglued. In fact, if you set aside your judgments, you might even find that you enjoy the strange journeys and odd revelations that this transit can bring, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best Mercury retrograde fall 2020: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

While water signs will certainly feel this Mercury retrograde most strongly, they also have the most to gain from the experience. However, that doesn't mean Mercury retrograde won't be a topsy-turvy rollercoaster ride. After all, Mercury is the trickster of the zodiac.

The next Mercury retrograde begins on Oct. 13 in Scorpio and ends on Nov. 3 in Libra. As Mercury embarks on its spooky quest through the shadowy confines of Scorpio — a zodiac sign famed for its investigative, emotionally intense, and darkly spiritual qualities — you might find this retrograde takes place just as much in your heart as it does your head. Prepare for issues related to intimacy, spiritual commitment, and sexual expression to resurface, as this Mercury retrograde will unveil even the most uncomfortable truths. You might also find that people you once loved very deeply but lost touch with are suddenly reentering the scene, giving you the opportunity to get closure or reignite a relationship that's not totally done. However, Scorpio may crave commitment, so remember that most things during Mercury retrograde are fleeting. That doesn't mean they don't have the power to transform you for a long time to come.

Here's what's in store for water signs:

Cancer: You're Discovering A Deeper Layer Of Your Personal Joy

What hobbies have you abandoned? What imaginative activities did you used to partake in? Have you allowed the romance in your life to fade to the background? This Mercury retrograde will encourage you to confront all the ways that you've allowed creativity, pleasure, and art to become less of a priority. Perhaps you feel guilty when you do something fun just for the sake of having fun. Maybe you've taken such a long break from creativity that you've forgotten how to do it. Use this Mercury retrograde to remember, because your creativity has not forgotten you.

Scorpio: You're Learning More About Who You Really Are

Believe it or not, but your identity is a constantly evolving concept. Although you may be stubborn in your perception of yourself, you've changed so much without even realizing it and you continue to change. Don't be a prisoner to the person you used to be; to the person that people say you are. Only you can know the true extent of what makes you you. This Mercury retrograde will coax to the forefront all the many facets of your personality that you've ignored or dismissed. Love all these many facets of yourself.

Pisces: You're Getting Lost And You Don't Really Mind It

You better not cling onto a road map during this Mercury retrograde, because it's useless if you do. Like it or not, you will probably spend this retrograde getting lost, both literally and figuratively. Instead of focusing so much on the destination, think about all the interesting things you're seeing and discovering on this path you may not have intended to take. Instead of stressing over how behind schedule you are or how much time you've wasted, think of these interferences as the universe's way of introducing you to something new.