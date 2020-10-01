In astrology, nothing makes you run for cover faster than a retrograde. The mere mention of the word probably conjures memories of exes unexpectedly resurfacing, running late to important events, losing your wallet, and so many other dreadfully inconvenient things. If you've been burned by one retrograde too many, you've probably learned to plan in advance for them by now. In fact, you may be anxiously Googling "what planets are retrograde October 2020" just so you can mark the dates on your calendar. Unfortunately, you can run, but you definitely can't hide from what a retrograde has in store.

Luckily, retrogrades are nowhere near as bad as they sound, and truth be told, your fear may be a self-fulfilling prophecy in and of itself. What it actually means is a planet is undergoing apparent retrograde motion (because planets don't literally move backward in their orbit, they just appear to do so from your perspective here on Earth). In astrology, a retrograde turns that planet's energy inward and brings up unfinished business from the past (i.e. zombie exes). It also molds the full potential of a planet into a different shape, which is why things can sometimes to a little haywire for a planet while retrograde.

However, when it's all said and done, a retrograde can be a beautiful, introspective, and even productive experience. It can give you a chance to return to projects that you may have abandoned and finally give yourself a chance to polish them to completion. It can give you the opportunity to reunite with a long-lost friend or an ex you were on challenging terms with and finally set the record straight. Believe it or not, a retrograde can give you all the closure you've been craving.

Here's the 411 on all the October 2020 retrogrades:

Mercury Retrograde: Oct. 13 to Nov. 3

Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — stations retrograde in secretive, obsessive, and transformative Scorpio this month. During this time, be extra careful of what you say behind people's backs, as it will likely have a way of getting back to them. You may even notice that emotional hangups from your past are returning to the forefront and possibly even people from your past. When Mercury retrogrades back into harmonious and partnership-oriented Libra on Oct. 27, it will be a beautiful time to get closure and maybe even resurrect a relationship from long ago.

Mars Retrograde: Sept. 9 to Nov. 13

Mars retrograde just so happens to be one of the rarest retrograde of all. It takes place once every 25 months, only occurring 9 percent of the time, according to Astrology King. That means this retrograde is serious business. Mars is the planet of passion, ambition, sexuality, and aggression, which means this retrograde could leave you feeling listless and uninspired. This could in turn lead to feelings of frustration and hot-headedness. However, pushing through the mud will be so worth it, as it will prove that you really want whatever you're working so hard for. Getting the job done now will have powerful lasting consequences.

Neptune Retrograde: June 23 to Nov. 28

You don't need to worry about Neptune retrograde as much, because Neptune is an outer planet that affects you over a long period of time rather than in the immediate sense. That means you probably won't feel its retrograde as strongly as planets like Mercury, Mars, or Venus. However, Neptune is the planet of dreams, illusions, spirituality, and haziness. When this planet is retrograde, you may feel like the fantasies you normally participate in or the daydreams you often escape to are much harder to reach. Neptune retrograde can slap you in the face with a little bit of reality.

Uranus Retrograde: Aug. 15 to Jan. 14, 2021

Uranus is the planet of revolution, eccentricities, individuality, and freedom. Because Uranus is a slow-moving outer planet, you may not feel its retrograde as strongly. According to Astrology King, it lasts 155 days out of the year, meaning this retrograde is affecting you over a long period of time. Uranus retrograde gives you somewhat of a break from its shocking and unexpected quality. It encourages you to look inward and examine your own independence and your own ability to harness what makes you unique and use it to create a life that works for you.