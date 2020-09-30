Looking back at all that's happened in the past year could feel overwhelming, but Libra season and the fall equinox mark the beginning of the second half of the year, which means you're almost at the finish line. Ironically enough, your October 2020 horoscope will be nothing short of climactic, given the effects of the upcoming transits. So, if you find yourself feeling restless and/or defeated, take a deep breath, but don't lose momentum. The show must go on.

Just when you thought fall couldn't possibly be any spookier, the month of October kicks off, full speed ahead, with a full moon in the audacious sign of Aries. This is one of the most pivotal lunations of the year, if not the most pivotal, for a number of reasons. Mars — the moon's ruler — will be retrograding through its sign of rulership, Aries, for the first time since 1988. It will also be challenged by Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, and with so many cardinal energies present, it hints at the possibility of a powerful beginning not far behind. Venus will enter Virgo on Oct. 2, adding value to the simple things, before Pluto joins Jupiter and Saturn direct in Capricorn on Oct. 4.

Things are moving so quickly, it could be hard to keep up, especially once Pluto goes direct alongside Jupiter-Saturn in Capricorn. Savvy Mercury will also station retrograde in Scorpio on Oct. 13, adding a layer of intensity and taboo to conversations, which could bring a number of revealing truths to the surface. Are you ready for what's to come?

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

Aries: You're Rethinking Things, Even Though You Don't Want To

Don't second-guess yourself, Aries. October will be an empowering month, but only if you let it. While things may feel as though they're moving quicker than usual, your planetary ruler, Mars, will continue to retrograde through your sign, which could, unfortunately, damper the fiery momentum. Don't question the probabilities, or lose hope wondering about the hows and the whys. Pluto joins Jupiter-Saturn direct in Capricorn — via your career-driven 10th house of legacy and reputation in the world — which will likely be incredibly inspiring for you, in terms of your professional goals.

More importantly, the full moon in your sign on Oct. 1 will not only ignite your cardinal fires, but also bring something that needs to be acknowledged to your conscious awareness. Rethink the future you've been striving toward, and sit with your emotions. Easier said than done, but you can't rush the process. Lady Venus' shift into meticulous Virgo will dazzle your day-to-day sixth house of due diligence, which will help you get situated for the future, and more importantly, your tedious to-do list. Trust that things are working in your favor.

Taurus: You're Really Busy, But You Need To Take A Step Back

The universe is working in your favor, Taurus. October kicks off with a full moon shaking up your karmic 12th house of sleep, closure, rest, and everything behind the scenes. Are you being mindful of your mental, physical, and spiritual wellness? This lunar phase is a call for balance, and in your 12th house, it's asking you to reflect on the synergy you've created between your busy schedule versus your need to decompress.

Sweet Venus' shift into minimalistic Virgo — via your flirtatious fifth house of love — will feel like the ultimate pick-me-up, but it could also tie into Mercury retrograding through your partnership sector, let alone the full moon in your sign. The heart wants what it wants.

Gemini: You're Reflecting On Your Commitments And Your Happiness

Take a deep breath, Gemini. You're almost there, and if you've been doing the work, you're in for a treat, compliments of the cosmos. October kicks off with a ton of momentum, as there will be a full moon in Aries shaking up your freedom-loving 11th house of hopes, wishes, dreams, and sense of belonging in the world. The moon's ruler, Mars, is also retrograde through this area of your chart, which means you're being challenged to clean house for the fall season, especially if there are commitments in your life that no longer resonate with you.

Venus will enter Virgo and your fourth house of family, bringing harmony to the home front, before your ruler, Mercury, stations retrograde on Oct. 13. This retrograde will ask you to review themes revolving around your well-being and daily duties.

Cancer: You're Moving Forward With Your Goals, But Also Taking Your Time

Things are slowly but surely falling into place for you, Cancer. October will bring a series of epiphanies, starting with the Aries full moon in your prestigious 10th house of career, authority figures, and reputation in the world. With the moon's ruler, Mars, retrograding through this area of your chart, you're being given the opportunity to reflect, review, and reassess your professional goals and contributions to the world. Are you assertive when it comes to your desires? Don't stress the wishy-washy pace of October.

Pluto will also station direct via your committed partnership sector, bringing important one-on-one situations to the forefront that could've been brewing for quite some time. The silver lining is, sweet Venus will have already entered Virgo — via your chatty communication sector — which will serve your best interest, especially when it comes to communication, contracts, and diplomacy. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will light up your flirtatious fifth house, asking you to reflect on everything from your unique self-expression to your romantic experiences.

Leo: You're Looking Toward The Future, But With A Different Pair Of Lenses

Prioritize your happiness, Leo. The full moon in Aries on Oct. 1 will light up your expansive ninth house of education, travel, faraway lands, and unknown territory, bringing closure and clarity to your long-term goals and personal philosophies. Meanwhile, with Mars retrograding through this area of your chart, you're being challenged to reflect on everything from the way you've taken action toward the future to whether your goals are authentic to your soul's truth. Pluto will join Jupiter-Saturn direct in Capricorn — via your orderly sixth house of wellness and due diligence — which will give you the momentum you've been craving.

Gorgeous Venus will shift into Virgo — via your pleasure-seeking second house of money, comfort, and sensuality — which could bring harmony to your finances and overall sense of comfort. Savvy Mercury, however, will station retrograde in Scorpio and your domestic fourth house of home and emotional stability, which will could resurface family situations that still need closure. All of this will play a significant role in your future visions, so make sure you do the work.

Virgo: You're Owning Up To Your Self-Worth And Putting Yourself First

Chin up, Virgo. October kicks off with a cathartic full moon in Aries via your taboo-loving eighth house of transformation, shared resources, and death of the ego. You've experienced a powerful rebirth in the past few years, and with Pluto stationing direct — via your expressive fifth house of self-love, happiness, creativity, and romance — you're finally ready to start opening your heart to the things you cherish most.

What are you afraid of? The best news of all is, luscious Venus will enter your sign on Oct. 2, which will feel incredibly rewarding. On the dark side, your planetary ruler, Mercury, will station retrograde in Scorpio — via your intellectually driven third house of communication, thought process, and immediate exchanges — bringing conversations that were swept under the rug to the surface.

Libra: You're Experiencing Growing Pains, But They're Necessary

Your life is a celebration in itself, Libra. Ringing in a new year with a big smile might seem more difficult than usual this year, but you're almost out of there. The full moon in Aries on Oct. 1 will shake up your seventh house of committed relationships and interpersonal relationships, bringing closure and clarity to a significant one-on-one connection. The moon's ruler, Mars, is also retrograding through this area of your chart, which means you're being challenged to reflect on how you assert yourself with others, especially if you haven't been speaking your truth.

Pluto will join Jupiter-Saturn direct in Capricorn — via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations — which will pick up right where you left off, in terms of family dynamics and inner experiences. Your planetary ruler, Venus, will enter meticulous Virgo and your secretive 12th house of surrender and everything behind the scenes on Oct. 2. So if you've been overwhelmed with everything going on, this will bring harmony to your life behind the scenes. When all else fails, indulge in your sweet solitude.

Scorpio: You're Tending To Your Mental, Physical, And Spiritual Well-Being

Feeling exhausted, Scorpio? The full moon on Oct. 1 will ignite your responsible sixth house of health, due diligence, and daily rituals, bringing something important to your conscious awareness. How can you be more productive in your day-to-day? Are you using your energy wisely? This is a tricky question, considering the moon's ruler, Mars, is currently retrograding through this area of your chart, which is asking you to take a step back overall. Also, red-hot Mars is your traditional ruler, which means you're experiencing the retrograde effects more than most.

The good news is, your modern ruler, Pluto, stations direct on Oct. 4 — alongside Jupiter-Saturn in Capricorn — via your intellectual third house of communication, mindset, problem-solving, and resourcefulness. Though there's a lot on the pipeline, you're still making the necessary adjustments in these areas of your chart, so don't be so hard on yourself. Clever Mercury will also retrograde in your sign this month, which will give you another excuse to lay low, especially when it comes to communication and contracts.

Sagittarius: You're Focusing On Your Happiness, Despite The Circumstances

There's no such thing as perfect, Sagittarius. October's full moon in Aries opens the month and shakes up your romantic fifth house of joy, self-love, creativity, and passion. What needs to be acknowledged, readjusted, and/or come to an end in this area of your life? While themes revolving around your inner child and that which brings you joy will be top of mind during this time, Mars retrograde — in this same area of your chart — will be challenging you to reflect on the ways you've been fighting for your desires.

The good news is, Venus will make its debut in Virgo — via your prestigious 10th house of career, authority figures, and reputation in the world — which is excellent energy for making an impression both in the public eye and in front of your superiors. Pluto will also join Jupiter-Saturn direct in Capricorn — via your money-hungry second house of finances, values, and self-esteem — which will serve as an instant reminder of your self-worth. Have you been owning up to your self-worth? Mercury stationing retrograde will bring forth a much-needed opportunity for self-reflection.

Capricorn: You're Keeping Your Head High, But Dealing With Stuff On The Inside

Pat yourself on the back, Capricorn. Seriously, you made it. It's not everyday your planetary ruler, Saturn, stations direct in your sign, let alone together with Jupiter and Pluto. You're driving toward the future at full speed, but there are still some things to reflect on in the meantime. The full moon in Aries on Oct. 1 will shake up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional experiences, bringing something important to your conscious awareness. Does your family approve of your individuality? Are you being honest with yourself and with your loved ones?

Venus' shift into meticulous Virgo — your expansive ninth house of faith, education, opportunity, and long-term goals — will bring harmony to your future visions and sense of direction. This is important, especially since Mercury will be retrograding through your socially conscious 11th house of friendships, teams, and extended network. You'll want to connect with the right group of people during this time.

Aquarius: You're Speaking Your Truth, For The First Time In A Long Time

Spill the beans, Aquarius. October didn't come to play, and the full moon in Aries will ignite your intellectual third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circles, which will bring closure to a significant conversation, or perhaps even an important contract. Although, with Mars retrograding through this area of your chart, you might be asking your self whether your words align your future visions. What's stopping you from owning up to your individual truth and freedom-loving nature?

The good news is, Venus will enter Virgo — via your intimate eighth house of sex, transformation, shared resources, and death of the ego — which will automatically sooth any sort of difficulty, or fear, that could come up for you in between important conversations. Speak from the heart, but use your words wisely. Mercury will retrograde through your public career sector, which could resurface everything from a pending job application, to an important conversation with an authority figure. Hold yourself accountable.

Pisces: You're Stepping Outside Of Your Comfort Zone, Because It's Time

You're on your way, Pisces. October kicks off on a powerful note with a full moon in Mars-ruled Aries, igniting your pleasure-seeking second house of finances, stability, self-esteem, and unique possessions. This area of your chart governs everything from your sense of stability to the talents you inherited from your ancestors. Although, with the moon's ruler, Mars, retrograding through this area of you chart, you'll also be reflecting on the way you assert yourself financially and in terms of confidence.

Pluto stationing direct — alongside Jupiter-Saturn in Capricorn — via your freedom-loving 11th house of hopes, wishes, and dreams will continue to inspire your colorful visions, and bring you closer to the individuals who will motivate you to be the best you can be. Also, with Mercury retrograding through your philosophical ninth house until early November, you'll be given the chance to explore your personal horizons, and reflect on belief systems that no longer serve you.

P.S. Lady Venus will enter your committed seventh house of relationships on Oct. 2, bringing harmony to your one-on-one connections and the dynamic between you and your significant other.