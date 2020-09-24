Libra is the second air sign in the zodiac, and the front door to the second half of the zodiac wheel. It's no wonder it kicks off during the autumnal equinox, as the spiritual meaning of Libra season 2020 has everything to do with being resilient. It's Mother Nature's season of the harvest, and this year's fall equinox arrived on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Although, before basking in the fruits of your labor — literally and metaphorically — let's take a closer look at the current astrology, because it'll definitely change the dynamic of things.

Libra season is typically known for being enchantingly charming and picturesque, but things aren't looking as bright this year. Just days after the sun enters Libra, Mercury — the planet of communication, thought process, and exchanges — will enter taboo-loving Scorpio, which automatically adds a layer of darkness to your immediate surroundings. Also, Saturn — Lord of Karma and the planet of boundaries, structures, and limits — will station direct, full speed ahead, after its four-month-long retrograde journey through Capricorn. If you think the sun in Libra squaring off with Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto is harsh, just wait until Mercury stations retrograde on Oct. 13.

What's even more ironic about this is, Pluto — Scorpio's celestial ruler — stations direct in Capricorn on Oct. 4, which will intensify Mercury in Scorpio's psychic depth and cosmic radar, so you can only imagine its potency while retrograde. The combination of Mercury retrograde in smoldering Scorpio, Mars retrograde in Aries, and Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, will be one to remember. Add the sun in justice-seeking Libra to the mix, and what do you get? The truth shall set you free.

Iconic/E+/Getty Images

The Spiritual Meaning Of Libra Season 2020: Sept. 22 To Oct. 22

It's no secret that there's a powerful shift afoot, so it's best to be on the lookout during this time. While the meaning of balance is subjective, it's something essential, especially if you're looking for ways to experience the harmony you desire. Sitting directly opposite of Mars-ruled Aries in the zodiac wheel, Libra season inspires the collective to look outside of themselves, in order to experience spiritual fulfillment. Governed by charming Venus, Libra would much rather find common ground, as opposed to Aries, who can't resist the temptation of a heated debate.

With this in mind — not to mention this season's full moon in Aries and Mars retrograde in the same sign — what do you have in common with the people around you? What does the value of compromise mean to you? Justice-seeking Libra reminds the whole world to keep an open mind, and more importantly, it teaches you how to put yourself in somebody else's shoes. The symbolism behind the equinox, and its equilibrium, comes to life during this season in more ways than one, because stepping outside of yourself and/or open your mind to a different POV is never easy.

Haven't you noticed how the second half of the year (AKA fall and winter) has a completely different vibration to it? It's a time of maturity, which ultimately leads to death during the winter. The symbolism of death isn't literally speaking, but instead a part of your spiritual evolution. As the trees wither away in the winter, you shed parts of you that no longer serve your highest truth. Sounds like an adventure — which is technically is when you consider your journey through the zodiac wheel — but it's more challenging than it seems.

Don't add pressure to what is no longer working. If it's not on solid ground, then it's bound to fall down sooner or later. Mars will continue retrograding through its sign of rulership, Aries, so there could be a sense of pent up aggression, or rage. Take lots of deep breaths. It will be challenged by Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn this season — along with the sun in Libra — so unexplainable delays are inevitable. Stand firm in your truth, but don't disregard what's happening around you.