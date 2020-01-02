BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are not the same guys they were when they debuted as a group in 2013. They no longer rock the all-black clothing, dark eyeliner, and patterned bandannas fans first saw in their "No More Dream" music video, but their current style is just as bold, if not more so. Similar to their hair evolution, which has changed with every comeback, each member of BTS' number of piercings has changed just as frequently. RM, however, is one of the few members who's kept his piercings the same, so if you want to know how many piercings BTS' RM has, it's easy to nail down.

Compared to the other BTS members, RM falls on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to his number of piercings. Jungkook has anywhere from seven to nine, so he has the most. Meanwhile, Suga, Jimin, and V all have five piercings each. Jin has two, and J-Hope shockingly has none.

Like Jin, RM also has two piercings, which means in total, BTS could have anywhere from 26 to 28 piercings in total.

While the other guys have different amounts of piercings on each ear, and tend to vary how many earrings they wear from day to day, RM keeps things simple by having one piercing on each side. Instead of going for big, dangly earrings like Jungkook and V, RM likes to wear two small hoop earrings. For example, RM rocked the simple look to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019.

Then again at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019.

Most recently, RM wore two hoop earrings again for the group's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2019. Yes, there's a pattern here.

Even when the rest of BTS experimented with more extravagant jewelry during the group's "Fake Love" era in May 2018, RM opted for his usual hoop earrings.

RM definitely likes to keep things simple, but that doesn't mean he doesn't experiment with his accessories. Instead of playing with his style of earrings, RM likes to accessorize with different rings, glasses, hats, and, of course, his hairstyle, which has evolved so much since BTS' debut.

Every year, the group changes their style to go with their album's concept, but one thing RM keeps the same is his earrings. Even so, RM's amazing looks, talents, and overall sweet personality never fail to keep ARMYs tuned in to see his next move.