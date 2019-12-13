ARMYs are arguably the most attentive fans in the entire world, but even they have a hard time keeping up with the boys' constant changes in appearance sometimes, not to mention the number of piercings BTS' members have. Take Suga, for instance, who is often dripping with some of the most incredible earrings as he makes his way down red carpets, appears on stage during a concert, or graces BTS' Twitter in flawless pics. Have you've ever wondered how many piercings Suga has, I'm here to take a deep dive into that very important question and bring you some clarification.

Suga, like his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, wears multiple earrings in both ears. (But it's worth mentioning that, despite J-Hope wearing various earrings over the years, his ears are not actually pierced, making him the only BTS member without a real piercing.)

OK, now that we have the basics, let's get into Suga's piercings. Throughout the years, Suga has rocked up to three piercings in his left ear, and up to two on his right. All five piercings are on Suga's lobes. Phew, that's a lot.

While it seems simple enough, ARMYs will recall in the early days, Suga had a cartilage piercing, but he hasn't been spotted with it since 2013. Check it out below, because, chances are, you won't be seeing it IRL anytime soon (as much as ARMYs would love to see him bring the look back).

Ahem, from the looks of it, Suga's old cartilage might have been a *double* piercing, taking his total number of possible piercings up to seven. As for the holes in his ear lobes, they seem to be in tact. You can actually see them in some photos.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes down to it, Suga seems to have a total of five piercings, since his helix holes have likely closed up over the years.

These days, Suga tends to go with a more subtle look when it comes to jewelry, and often wears one earring in both of his ears.

JTBC PLUS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

This isn't to say he won't be adding more in the future, as ARMYs adore the boys for always trying out new looks.