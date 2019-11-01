Here's Why Each Zodiac Sign Doesn't Text Back Quickly

Not to be dramatic, but people who don't text back are the bane of my existence. I hate being left waiting, and my mind tends to go into overdrive if I feel ignored. (Yes, I'm a water sign. How did you know?) To be fair, every sign has their own reasons for not answering texts right away. And while I don't condone it, I do understand the reasons why each zodiac sign doesn't text back — or at least why they don't always text back right away.

All the signs of the zodiac have different priorities and different ways of dealing. If you're wondering why someone is ignoring your message, you might turn to astrology for your answer. As dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily, "Don't rush to conclusions if this is the first time it's happened. People do get busy and life can get in the way. Some people are just talkers rather than texters." Whether it's a friend or an SO, everyone has their own reason for leaving you hanging, and chances are that their zodiac sign has something to do with it. Here are some possible explanations for that delayed text, according to each zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Patrick Foto/Moment/Getty Images Things Aquarians love: conspiracy theories, UFO sightings, and saving the world. Things Aquarian don't love: responsibility. Those born under this air sign are total individuals and willfully independent. At any given time, they're likely working on their next masterpiece or taking part in a protest march, so they don't mind leaving you on "read" until they're free to deal.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) Pisceans tend to have their heads in the clouds — and their eyes rarely focused on their phone screens. Those born under this sign spend most of their time daydreaming, and answering texts can feel like a real chore for them. They're also deeply sensitive, so they're likely to spend more time analyzing any text they receive than thinking of a reply.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Aries usually have no issue getting things done, but if a reply from them lags, it's probably because they don't consider your text a priority. As high achievers, those born under the sign of the ram tend to put their own needs above others. Unless your message is super-urgent, they see no reason to inconvenience themselves until they're good and ready to respond.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Kind-hearted Taureans don't like to keep people waiting, but oftentimes, their laziness gets in the way of their good intentions. If Taureans are watching TV and don't feel like looking at their screen when they get a text, they won't. And if their phone is across the room when it vibrates, forget about it — they won't be answering you for hours.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Geminis are major procrastinators and intensely indecisive. When you put those two qualities together, you get notoriously bad texters. People born under this sign constantly second-guess themselves, so even if they start to reply right away, they'll end up drafting a dozen different messages before deleting them all. And since that Gemini is probably juggling five different group chats at once, your text won't be dealt with until much later.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) While Cancer is the sign most likely to text you back right away, Cancers can leave you waiting at times, too. Like Pisces, this water sign reads far too much into everything, so if their reply lags, it's because they're deconstructing your message, looking for any sign that you're mad at them. And because they're a bit passive-aggressive, they might delay their reply if they find any reason to take offense.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Like their fellow fire sign Aries, Leos are just a touch self-involved. They also thrive on attention, so playing hard to get is one of their favorite pastimes. While Leos are very concerned with making sure people text them back, they're aren't so great with reciprocity. And for these drama-lovers, nothing is more fun than leaving people scratching their heads.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Virgos are pros at balancing their responsibilities, but that often means neglecting their social lives. Those born under this sign aren't big on socialization in general, and taking time to text you back can throw a wrench in their meticulously constructed schedule. For them, texts are more of a stressor than a welcome surprise, and Virgos are likely to put off the burden of answering for as long as possible.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Libras, like their fellow air sign Gemini, simply can't make up their mind. This sign approaches everything with caution, mostly because they are deeply concerned what others will think. A Libra may not like the idea of inconveniencing others, but their texts take so long to compose that they usually leave people waiting for a reply anyway.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Scorpios tend to be introverts, and they value their alone time above all else. If you send them a text while they're reading or journaling, don't expect a reply for a few hours — their phone probably isn't even turned on. Like all water signs, Scorpios are also sensitive and easily offended, so be prepared to have any message you send analyzed down to the last period.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Sagittarians are wildcards, and they're almost always off on a exciting adventure. Even if their phone isn't broken from that time they went cliff jumping in Phuket, this sign is usually too busy to actually read any incoming messages. Like Aquarians, Sagittarians take pride in their independence and don't want to be tied down by any responsibilities — even one as small as texting you back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Capricorns may be incredibly organized and responsive, but they're much more likely to promptly reply to an email from their professor or boss than a text message from you. Work always comes before socializing in a Capricorn's world. Between studying, exercising, and beefing up their resume, how could a Capricorn possibly have time to deal with texts?