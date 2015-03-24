10 Reasons Aries Are The Most Entertaining People To Be Around

If you’ve noticed that you keep picking bad friends and not-so-great romantic interests, maybe it's time to look at astrology for a little guidance as to what energy may be missing in your life. My guess: All you need is an Aries to spice things up. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries kicks off the start of spring with enthusiasm and vigor. Since Aries is a cardinal sign, they’re all about initiation, and can inspire anyone into action with their positive attitude. As a fire sign, they’re fierce and courageous, and will always stand up for what they believe in. Aries are forces to be reckoned with, and have a reputation for being passionate and strong. Just look at Aries celebrities Emma Watson, Lady Gaga, and Jonathan Van Ness — who wouldn't want to be besties with them? Having an Aries friend is like having a permanent cheerleader in your corner. You’ll never be without their support, and they love loudly and intensely.

If you need more convincing as to why an Aries is the right choice for your next love interest or best friend, here are 10 Aries traits that show why you need them in your life:

1. Aries are adventurous.

Nothing to do on the weekend? Just dial an Aries, because this sign is always down for something new. Aries and adventure go together like chips and dip — you almost can't have one without the other. An Aries will turn even the dullest family BBQ into a total riot. (There's a chance this person will have a flask hidden somewhere close by for emergencies like these).

Although it might seem like all fun and games, Aries can easily experience burnout because of their constant quest for adventure. After giving an excursion all they’ve got, this can lead to a lack of energy afterward — but to them, it’ll always be worth it.

2. Aries are always looking for the silver lining.

Since Aries is a fire sign, they are always eager to find the positive side of life, even when things are rough. Aries make incredible cheerleaders, and will be sure to lift you up if you’re feeling down. As a cardinal sign, they are constantly on a journey of happiness. As the most independent sign, they’re always able to achieve it all on their own. If you’re looking for someone to keep the energy high when the going gets tough, call on your Aries friend.

3. Aries are never boring.

If you’re looking for a party, look no further than an Aries. They’re always eager to have fun, and prioritize living life to the fullest. If your life has been a little mundane, they’re definitely the one to call to get you out of your funk. Just be ready for a wild ride — Aries like to party pretty hard.

4. Aries are loyal.

Aries are fiercely loyal to the people they love. They won't tear down friends or divulge their secrets, and they will have your back no matter what. I highly recommend you don't offend, hurt, or cross Aries’ friends either — otherwise, it's game on. This is where the ram in an Aries comes out. Since Aries are passionate individuals, they tend to fight for people harder than others fight for them, which can leave them feeling unappreciated. It’s important for Aries individuals to know who to fight for, because not everyone is deserving of their warrior spirit.

5. They are straightforward.

It's like the cliché, "Honesty is the best policy." Aries don't lie (probably because they are terrible at it). The only time they aren't being straightforward is when they feel they can't say no for fear of upsetting someone, so it’s important for them to remember to set boundaries in their relationships.

An Aries will always try to be honest in a way that doesn't upset or offend (Ex. "Maybe you should try on this dress instead…"), but they rarely say things to intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings (unless they deserve it). Aries are all about telling you the ugly truth, because they know that you’ll appreciate them for it in the long run.

6. Aries are extremely independent.

An Aries won't call you at 3 a.m., begging for a lift home or asking to crash at your place for one night (then end up living on your sofa). Aries tend to deal with their problems on their own, and you likely won’t be aware of their struggles until they’ve overcome it. Aries are all about rising from the ashes, and powering through things with strength and courage. They are used to fending for themselves, and they like it that way.

This also means when they do need a helping hand, they won't ask for it, so their friends and partners may have to be a little intuitive. Heads up, it will take more than one offer of help for an Aries to accept.

7. They are trustworthy.

It's not easy to find someone with whom you can share your deepest, darkest secrets, or even your iPhone password. Being trusted is a natural high for an Aries. They take friendship and partnership very seriously, and since they’re so honest, you don’t have to worry about them betraying you. If anything, this zodiac sign is a little too trusting with their own secrets, and can overshare without even realizing it. Aries have a tendency to assume that everyone is just as transparent as they are — but don’t worry, your secrets are safe with them.

8. Aries are generous with others, yet stingy with themselves.

Aries won't hesitate to lend friends and family money, time, space, or items whenever asked, and they’re eager to assist a loved one in their time of need. They'd much rather give a gift, and they tend to feel uncomfortable when on the receiving end, because of their independent nature. Aries folks aren’t fans of handouts, and would rather struggle in silence than ask for help. Aries are all about involving the people they care about in their abundance, and as cardinal signs, are motivated to provide for themselves so that they can extend generosity to everyone around them.

9. Aries are ambitious.

Because Aries are always striving for more — to do more, be more, see more — their enthusiasm for life can be contagious. Aries like to set high goals for themselves, and their high energy can help them easily achieve what they set their mind to. On any team, Aries is the go-getter, and will make sure that they and everyone around them thrives.

10. Aries are a combination of all the above traits.

This combo means there is a good chance that, once you're friends with an Aries, you'll be friends for life. Like any zodiac sign, of course, they do come with a list of not-so-redeeming qualities: They are set in their ways, and sometimes are unwilling to compromise their beliefs, ideals and ideas. Also, they can be impatient, impulsive, and aggressive. (Hey, there's a reason they’re a fire sign.)

Regardless, Aries has a lot to offer in the realm of life and love. Whether you're looking for a romantic interest or a reliable friend to add value to your life, look no further than someone born in the blooming springtime of Aries season.