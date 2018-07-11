Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West — also known by couple name Kimye — are one of America's most powerful celebrity couples. They have a long and somewhat complicated relationship history, but through it all, are Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West compatible? Before I delve into their chemistry, here is a brief summary of their 15-year-long journey from friends to spouses.

Kim and Kanye met and became friends back in 2003, when Kim was still married to her first husband (music producer Damon Thomas). In the years that followed, Kanye released a number of songs and guest verses in which he confessed to falling in love with Kim — even though she was with her second husband, NBA player Kris Humphries, at the time. In June 2012, Kim tweeted publicly that she was Kanye's girlfriend.

Kim gave birth to the pair's first child, daughter North West, on June 15, 2013. A little more than four months later, on Kim’s 33 birthday, Kanye proposed with a 14-carat diamond ring. The proposal also included an orchestra playing Lana Del Rey, and fireworks went off when Kim said yes. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May of 2014 in Florence, Italy. Their second child, Saint West was born in December 2015.

In 2016, rumors of potential trouble in their marriage swirled, which Kim cleared up through a video on her app. The year had many additional rough patches: the Taylor Swift "Famous" drama, Kim's robbery at gunpoint in Paris, and Kanye's hospitalization and Saint Pablo tour cancellation. In 2017, reports surfaced that the couple had hired a surrogate to carry their third child, because Kim's two previous pregnancies had complications.

Despite all the obstacles, Kim and Kanye made it through. Baby number three, Chicago West, was born with the help of a surrogate on January 15, 2018. The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24, 2018. It seems like their relationship is stronger than ever, so what's the secret to their success? I spoke to Lori Salkin, Saw You at Sinai senior matchmaker and dating coach, about the spark between these two stars and lovers.

"Kanye and Kim, while not the typical relationship or a particularly realistic one (and certainly one I do not encourage as an ideal) seem to be a match made in Hollywood heaven," says Salkin. "This relationship seems more stable than their past ones. They have children together and it is not just a publicity stunt ... You can see they have the chemistry necessary to succeed in a relationship and share that special spark between just the two of them."

Kim and Kanye are living proof that starting off as friends doesn't mean you won't end up together. "I always tell people you should marry your best friend. That said, embarking on a relationship with someone who you're already very good friends with is incredibly worthwhile, though people worry about what will happen to the friendship if it doesn't work out. Giving it a try with your close friend leaves you with everything to gain," says Salkin.

In Kimye's case, their unique pairing works perfectly for them. "Kim and Kanye actually built a real friendship, unlike many Hollywood couples that trying to use each other to build celebrity status and enjoy being together for the sake of being together. That blossomed into what appears to be a relationship perfect for them (while truly unusual for all us others)," says Salkin.

Another important aspect of their compatibility is that the two share similar backgrounds. "They both had pre-existing worldwide fame and understand how to live in that 'paparazzi' world, so it's not an adjustment for them dating the other who has that notoriety," says Salkin.

Just like with "regular" couples, shared values and goals are at the core of a healthy high-profile relationship. "Both Kim and Kanye are attention-seeking and know exactly how to get their name in the press and stay relevant as they pursue their celebrity status. And with them sharing a brand now together, they are furthering their popularity working together," Salkin adds.

While they are far from a conventional couple, Kim and Kanye's pairing works for them. Their friendly beginnings led to a mutual attraction, a fairytale engagement and wedding, and a beautiful, growing family. The couple's similar lifestyles and shared goals also contribute to their lasting marriage and overall relationship success.

