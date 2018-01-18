Kim Kardashian's Message About Having Her Baby Via Surrogate Is So, So Beautiful
By now, you've heard the amazing news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate. On Jan. 16, Kardashian released a simple statement on her app letting us know "she's here!" and that her newborn baby is happy and healthy. On Jan. 18, she wrote another touching note. Kim Kardashian's message about having her baby via surrogate is truly beautiful, and we're so happy for her and her family.
Kardashian has always been very vocal about her pregnancy struggles with her first two children, North and Saint. She suffered from conditions called preeclampsia and placenta accreta, both of which are risky for a mother and her baby. The world waited while she and hubby Yeezy privately made the decision to have their third child via surrogate.
Their story is currently playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Kardashian has been vocal about what the process has been like for her. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she described some of the unexpected emotional challenges that came with not carrying her own baby. She said,
Now that the baby has finally arrived, Kardashian took the time to pen a more thorough message about her surrogacy experience.
In the note on her app, she started by describing her previous pregnancy health risks. She shared,
She then explained the difference between a traditional surrogate and a gestational carrier. She and Kanye decided to go with a gestational carrier so the baby would be their 100 percent biological child.
Additionally, Kardashian reiterated that despite not carrying the baby herself, this process was definitely not easy.
She concluded with how happy and lucky she and her family feel.
Now, the public is waiting to hear the name of Kardashian's new baby girl, and we seriously can't wait to see some photos!
Forever congratulations, Kim and Kanye! Sending you our best, most positive, happy, and healthy vibes.
