Kim Kardashian's Message About Having Her Baby Via Surrogate Is So, So Beautiful

By now, you've heard the amazing news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate. On Jan. 16, Kardashian released a simple statement on her app letting us know "she's here!" and that her newborn baby is happy and healthy. On Jan. 18, she wrote another touching note. Kim Kardashian's message about having her baby via surrogate is truly beautiful, and we're so happy for her and her family.

Kardashian has always been very vocal about her pregnancy struggles with her first two children, North and Saint. She suffered from conditions called preeclampsia and placenta accreta, both of which are risky for a mother and her baby. The world waited while she and hubby Yeezy privately made the decision to have their third child via surrogate.

Their story is currently playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Kardashian has been vocal about what the process has been like for her. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she described some of the unexpected emotional challenges that came with not carrying her own baby. She said,

I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever... I thought this [the surrogacy] was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.

Now that the baby has finally arrived, Kardashian took the time to pen a more thorough message about her surrogacy experience.

In the note on her app, she started by describing her previous pregnancy health risks. She shared,

I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my—or the baby’s—health to carry on my own.

She then explained the difference between a traditional surrogate and a gestational carrier. She and Kanye decided to go with a gestational carrier so the baby would be their 100 percent biological child.

After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.

You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.

Additionally, Kardashian reiterated that despite not carrying the baby herself, this process was definitely not easy.

Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.

She concluded with how happy and lucky she and her family feel.

I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.

Now, the public is waiting to hear the name of Kardashian's new baby girl, and we seriously can't wait to see some photos!

Forever congratulations, Kim and Kanye! Sending you our best, most positive, happy, and healthy vibes.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.