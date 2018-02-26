Kim Kardashian has shared a new picture of Chicago West. THIS IS NOT A DRILL, PEOPLE. After a few months of keeping her third child out of the public eye, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to post a photo of Chi. Kim Kardashian's Instagram of Chicago West is seriously so adorable.

In true Kim K fashion, she and Chicago are both rocking a filter with pink bear ears and button noses. The photo is a simple selfie of Kim and Chicago snuggling together, presumably at home.

A few things to note about Chicago after seeing this adorable picture:

She obviously loves dressing in neutrals, like her mother. Both Kim and Chi are wearing cozy, white ensembles. Kim looks like she has a robe on, but I'm sure Chicago has a very fancy onesie. Her eyelashes are dreamy. I'm not sure if it's the filter or real life, but she's got some gorgeous eyelashes. She has a lot of hair. Chicago was born on Jan. 15, making her just over a month old. However, she already has the signature dark tresses that the Kardashians are known for. She's definitely photogenic like Kim, as well. Chicago is giving the camera so much eye contact, I feel like she's staring into my soul.

It's great to see Kim and Chi spending a little quality time together. I'm sure quiet baby snuggles are hard to come by with North and Saint running around the house. Reportedly, Kim is a very hands-on mom and shares a special bond with all three of her children. A source told Us Weekly,

Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.

Kim and Kanye first shared the announcement of Chicago's birth via Kim's app on Jan. 16. She posted,

January 15, 2018, 12:47 a.m., 7 lbs 6 oz. Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West.

We've all been enjoying updates from Kimmy K via social media, and it seems like she is absolutely head-over-heels in love with Chi. She took to Twitter to describe what her newest bundle of joy looks like, and it was so sweet. Kim said in a tweet on Feb. 24,

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!

In true Kim K fashion, that tweet is vague enough to confuse us all, but clear enough that I'm forever intrigued. Kim posting a selfie with Chi on Instagram proves that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ready to share a little more about life with a new baby.

I'm sure North West is proving to be a great big sister. She was on duty even before Chi arrived. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that after her "Tea For Three" themed baby shower, North was ready to test out all of Chi's new stuff to make sure it was "OK" for the new baby. Kim said,

People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, Baby Sister's not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I'll play with them and just make sure they're OK for Baby Sister.'

North is honestly such a giver.

I'm sure the new family of five is enjoying their new way of life. Kim looks so happy, and I can't wait to see more pics of baby Chicago.

