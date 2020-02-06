I may never get invited to a celebrity wedding, but I'll never stop being obsessed with them. Though A-listers tend to keep details about their upcoming nuptials on the down-low, some stars are kind enough to divulge their wedding dates ahead of time, and I've already got my calendar marked with all the celebrity weddings happening in 2020. From royal weddings to reality TV weddings, there are a bunch of exciting celebrations taking place this year, and I can't wait read about everything from cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres to how much money they spent on flowers. (TBH, I'm pretty sure celebrities just have weddings so their fans can live vicariously through them, and I'm not mad about it.)

While some celebs have only hinted about a 2020 wedding, at least eight celebrity couples (including three pairs of Bachelor Nation alums) have confirmed they'll be exchanging wedding bands before 2021. A few have even provided their exact date and location, so they shouldn't be surprised when I roll up on the big day ready to celebrate. (You've been warned, Karamo and Ian. And you, too, Raven and Adam.) Here are all the A-list couples who'll be taking a walk down the aisle in 2020.

Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Empire star Taraji P. Henson and her former NFL cornerback SO, Kelvin Hayden, got engaged over Mother's Day weekend in 2018 after two years of quietly dating. The actor shared the news of the proposal on Instagram on May 14. "I said yes y'all!!!" Henson captioned the picture, which showed off her new bling. "He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!" Though Henson is pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with the former football pro, she did reveal to Entertainment Tonight in Sept. 2019 that she and Hayden would tie the knot on April 4, 2020 in California's wine country. "That is where he said he fell in love with me," she added. "We both went to the wine country and it was our first time together at the same time. He had never been, I had never been, and I did feel him fall in love."

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Cooper Neill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk fell for each other on season four of Bachelor In Paradise back in 2017, but they decided to take their time rather than get engaged during the season finale. Finally, three days after Gottschalk proposed to Gates on a Dallas rooftop on May 31, 2019, they both took to Instagram to share the news. Gates captioned her post with lyrics from Shania Twain's "Forever And Always," while Gottschalk captioned his own post, "5.31.19. #Engaged." On July 17, Gates also shared a video of the big moment. According to Entertainment Tonight, the BiP alums will tie the knot on May 30, 2020, at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, Texas. The couple has also announced that they won't be televising their interfaith wedding. "Adam has specific requests for the wedding, what he would like drink-wise, music-wise, which check, check, we got that done. But he's leaving it to me," Gates told ET. "I have the big stuff done. It's just, like, the little minor details."

Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan After more than eight years of dating, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown proposed to his TV director boyfriend, Ian Jordan, on May 9, 2018, which also happened to be Jordan's birthday. Brown planned a surprise party for his boo at Hyde Sunset in LA, and Entertainment Tonight was there to capture the magical moment. The culture expert then announced their engagement on Instagram the next day, captioning his photo, "Last night, in front of family & friends, I asked my best friend and the love of my life, 'will you marry me?' He said YESSS!!!! I’m engaged!" In his own post, Jordan said, "I said yes!!!! I love you @karamobrown with all my heart and look forward to spending my life with you and conquering the world!!!!" Only a month after proposing, Brown told The Knot that he and Jordan had already picked a date and location for the special day. The two will get married on Oct. 10, 2020 at the Merv Griffin Estate in Palm Springs. "We want all of our friends from college and our family — mine is overseas from Jamaica and Cuba — to be there, so we had to plan," he explained.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her boo Beau Clark, who works in casting, announced their engagement on July 31, 2019, after Clark got down on one knee at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which was, apparently, Schroeder's dream proposal. "OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," Schroeder jokingly captioned her Instagram announcement, while Clark captioned his post, "Sloppy Kisses 4 Life! #FromDarkToClark." The two dated for about a year and a half before deciding to make things official. Schroeder and Clark have already decided to walk down the aisle in October 2020 in Rome, Italy, as Schroeder revealed during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November. "Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don't want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat. No one at my wedding is going to sweat." She also told Us Weekly that they plan on having a "smaller, intimate wedding."

Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch Richard Lautens/Toronto Star/Getty Images A year after they first met in Mexico, Bachelor alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch (who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise season five) got engaged on Toronto Island during a sunset picnic on Aug. 28, 2019. The couple didn't share the news of their engagement on Instagram until nearly a week later. "08.28.19. I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me," Loch captioned her post. In his own post, Wendt said, "You'll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever." In December, Loch shared their wedding plans on Instagram. According to her post, the two are getting hitched in Nov. 2020 in Sarasota, Florida, and she asked her followers for some Florida-based vendor recommendations. "LET THE WEDDING PLANNING BEGIN," she captioned her pic, showing her sparkly ring and a wedding-planning journal. "I may have already found a dress too (priorities). But now I'm stuck so help a girl out."

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell John Wolfsohn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The late Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, announced on her 21st birthday — July 24, 2019 — that her long-time boyfriend had popped the question at the Australia Zoo. Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin first met when the pro wakeboarder visited the zoo while Irwin was working there in 2013, and they were instantly smitten. In her Instagram post announcing the engagement, Irwin gushed, "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness." In his own post, Powell said, "Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives." In September, Irwin confirmed in an Instagram post that she'd found her dream dress. She and Powell also told Good Morning America that their wedding would be held, fittingly, at the Australia Zoo. ""It's where we met, it's where we got engaged, it only makes sense to have it at the Australia Zoo," said Powell. They haven't picked (or at least revealed) a date yet, but they have confirmed that the nuptials will take place in 2020.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and former pro quarterback Jordan Rodgers originally got engaged at the end of their season of The Bachelorette back in 2016. After spending a few years engaged (and getting a lot of pressure from fans to plan a wedding), Rodgers surprised Fletcher by proposing for a second time, and they took to Instagram to announce the big news on Aug. 25, 2019. "The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me," Fletcher captioned her post, while Rodgers captioned his post, "And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with the my best friend. Let's get F'ing married already." Rodgers also shared a video of the special moment on Sept. 19. Now that the two are engaged (for the second time), the wedding planning has officially begun. "It'll be between, like, May and July of next year,” Fletcher revealed to Us Weekly in September. She also revealed that the nuptials would take place in California. Rodgers dropped a hint about the potential date in a New Year's Day Instagram post, where he suggested that their wedding day would take place in "T-Minus 6 months (ish) & counting!!"