Believe it or not, going on national television on a quest to find love can actually work out for the best sometimes. Sure, there might be embarrassment and heartbreak along the way, but there also might be a huge diamond and the promise of forever at the end. Obviously, this isn't the case for everyone on Bachelor Nation, but it can totally happen, and the most recent happy ending to come out of the franchise will make you squeal. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged, and the Bachelor In Paradise couple's engagement story couldn't be sweeter!

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, June 2. Gates, for her part, shared a series of amazing photos from the proposal, captioning them with lyrics from Shania Twain's "Forever And Always."

"We will be together all of our days, Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always," Gates wrote, alongside some seriously great shots of Gottschalk getting down on one knee on a rooftop in Dallas, Texas. Gottschalk also posted photos from the big day with a shorter caption, writing simply, "5.31.19 #Engaged."

Truly, the couple seems completely in love and totally obsessed with each other, and their engagement is welcome news among fans.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Gottschalk revealed how he was able to surprise his future wife with the engagement of a lifetime. The 29-year-old explained that the two were shooting photos for Gates' online boutique and used the rooftop as a location for the shoot. "We were at the helicopter pad on the roof and Raven had roses in her hand," he said. "She was throwing the petals up for cute photos. She did a few practice runs and then the videographer slipped me the ring and once she threw the petals up, I got down on one knee. I blacked out, but I got everything out that I wanted. I legitimately broke down and cried. It took me 30 seconds to pull it together." It's OK if you're screaming right now, because yes, it's so stinkin' cute!

In case you weren't aware, Gates and Gottschalk met on season four of Bachelor In Paradise back in 2017, and revealed in 2018 that they were planning on moving in together. They've been smart about the timing of their relationship, and even told Glamour back in 2017 that they were in no rush to get engaged, despite other Bachelor In Paradise couples who got engaged at the end of the show. "I didn't feel any pressure," Gates told the magazine, when asked if they had felt any pressure to get engaged on the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise. "We're on the same page and have really good communication."

Now, nearly two years later, Gates and Gottschalk have definitely shown fans that they're dedicated to one another, and are willing to put in the time to make their love work. Even back in 2017, it was obvious that they had a real connection. "To have somebody that can love themselves before loving somebody else is a very attractive trait, and it’s hard to find," Gottschalk told Glamour, of what attracted him to Gates.

As for what lead Gates to know Gottschalk was the one, let's just say things were a bit more physical. Speaking to fellow Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast, Gates said she knew she had found the right guy after their time in the Fantasy Suite. "When I was on [Bachelor in Paradise], he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty sh*t to me," she explained. "We get into the Fantasy Suite and he did the damn thing. That’s when I was pretty damn sure."

Get it girl! These two are the ultimate relationship goals, and their proposal was seriously amazing. Congrats to Raven and Adam!