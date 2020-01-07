I'm sorry to any of you who were hoping to watch their nuptials on the small screen, but Princess Beatrice and Edorado Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding reportedly won’t be broadcast. Multiple sources claim that both BBC and ITV have reportedly announced they will not be broadcasting the 2020 wedding. Per a Jan. 4 report from The Daily Mail, "the BBC said it will not offer extended live footage and will instead offer 'news coverage of the wedding across our services', rather than a live link replacing normal programming." Just one day later on Jan. 5, The Daily Mail reported ITV had followed BBC's lead by reportedly stating they "definitely won’t" cover the ceremony on their channel.

While having your wedding not televised sounds like no big deal to most of us non-royals, it's actually extremely rare within Beatrice's family. Her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry each famously had their wedding ceremonies televised and even her younger sister Princess Eugenie opted to have her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank broadcasted.

A source close to Beatrice reportedly told People that she has apparently always wanted a different wedding from her sister's more extravagant affair at Windsor Castle.

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

“Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different,” the source reportedly told People. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personalty, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie’s.”

Another source reportedly noted to People, “[Beatrice] has talked about having a smaller affair in the past."

UK Press Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement was originally announced on Sept. 26 on the Duke of York's website. "Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away in Italy earlier this month," the duke's website shared. "Edo designed a ring in collaboration with the British [jewelry] designer Shaun Leane."

In the same announcement, Beatrice and Edoardo chimed in to share their excitement. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they wrote. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Here's to hoping that their wedding is exactly what they want.