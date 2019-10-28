Prince William & Kate Middleton's Reported Marriage Pact Is Like A Rom-Com

Just when you thought their relationship couldn't possibly feel more like a real-life fairytale, Prince William and Kate Middleton's reported marriage pact is about to give you major rom-com feels. In her biographical book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl basically explained that Will and Kate pretty much reportedly had a more romantic version of the classic marriage pact.

You see, while the stereotypical marriage pact involves two platonic friends agreeing that they'll wind up marrying each other if they're both single by whatever age, Will and Kate reportedly told each other while they were on their now infamous break back in 2007 that, no matter what happened, they'd wind up together in the end. See? That's definitely more romantic.

According to Nicholl, the couple was reportedly on the island of Desroches in the Seychelles following their break and Kate was reportedly feeling a little insecure about their future following the split. In order to reassure her that he was, in fact, planning on spending forever with her, William reportedly made a pact with her.

"There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term," Nicholls wrote in her book. "For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry."

This isn't the first time we're hearing that Kate was reportedly not a huge fan of their temporary break. In September of 2018, AKA 11 years after the fact, several publications reported that the brief split was reportedly so rough on Middleton that she reportedly decided to take a private jet to Dublin for some time away with her mom and some friends.

Middleton, herself, admitted that she was only able to see the benefit of their split in retrospect during their engagement interview in 2010.

It all began when William gave the people a little explainer on why the split even happened. "We were both very young," William explained. "It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

"I think I... at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person," Kate chimed added. "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it."

The two have obviously made strides since the split (which only reportedly lasted four months, BTW). William stayed true to his promise and asked Kate to marry him in 2010. The two actually got married back in 2011 and have had three beautiful children since then. So, yeah. I think it's safe to say the pact worked out for them.