15 V Memes BTS Fans Will Relate To On A Spiritual Level

If you're even a little bit familiar with BTS, you know the members are always down for a good time. Whether they're doing an interview on live television or filming a music video, the guys make every situation entertaining for both themselves and their fans. Even if they embarrass themselves in one of their Run BTS! episodes, the guys brush it off, no sweat. Since the internet is forever, the ARMY saves BTS' funniest moments and turn them into memes. These 15 V memes are some of the best on the internet, so get ready to save them all.

Each member of BTS has their own unique personality that shines through. For example, when it comes to V, the video of him working out in sandals perfectly showcases his easygoing nature and how he doesn't care what others think of him. When it comes to his sense of humor, V is also willing to go the extra mile just to make his members and fans happy. V's exaggerated reactions to situations definitely make everyone laugh, but sometimes, it's his reserved facial expressions that have ARMYs cracking up the most.

From V's hilarious realization he lost a Run BTS! challenge to his passive aggressive attitude sipping coffee, this list has all your favorite V memes that'll perfectly capture whatever mood you're in.

1. When BTS released a snippet of "ON" through TikTok but the app crashed before you could hear it.

2. When BTS' concert tickets go on sale and you get stuck in the queue.

3. When BTS' tickets sell out and you didn't get a chance to buy any.

4. When BTS surprises everyone with a livestream.

6. When trolls say BTS aren't successful despite them breaking so many records.

7. When BTS unveiled their Connect BTS project but the website crashed.

8. When someone close to you teases you about your love for BTS.

9. When someone close to you surprises you with a BTS album.

10. When you didn't win BTS soundcheck seats and you pretend you're fine, but you're really not.

11. When someone mentions BTS at work/school and you try your hardest not to butt into their conversation.

12. When BTS releases a new MV and you're keeping track of its view count to see if they break another YouTube record.

13. When BTS announces their comeback is next week.

14. When someone says they've never heard of BTS.

15. When you're blown away by another one of BTS' solo songs.

These 15 V memes are sure to make ARMYs smile. In case you're looking for more funny BTS-related posts, fans created plenty of Jimin and Jungkook memes as well.