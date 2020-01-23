BTS just confirmed that, following the release of their new album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, the'll embark on a world tour. Considering millions of fans want to see them live, buying tickets to BTS' tour will not be an easy task. The BTS ARMY is getting nervous just thinking about it. So, to boost your chances of seeing BTS live, here's how to get tickets to BTS' Map Of The Soul tour first.

BTS' Map of the Soul world tour will begin in Seoul, Korea on April 11. Following four back-to-back performances in their home country, the septet will then perform all across the U.S. and Canada, before heading off to Europe and then Japan. Since the tour begins after the arrival of Map of the Soul: 7, it's likely fans will hear plenty of new music on this tour, like Suga's latest solo song "Interlude: Shadow," and BTS' first MOTS single, "Black Swan."

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. local venue time, but there are two ways to purchase tickets before then: the Global Official Fanclub ARMY Verified Fan Presale and the General Verified Fan Presale. If you want to be able to fight for tickets early, be aware you'll need to complete the following steps by Feb. 2.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Global Official Fanclub ARMY Verified Fan presale begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. local venue time, so here's how to register and take part:

Sign up for BTS' Global Official Fanclub. (You'll need to download the Weply and Weverse apps, create an account, and then pay $30 for the membership, plus shipping for your ARMY kit.) On Weply, click on your profile and go to "My Orders." Click on "ARMY Membership" and write down your order number. (You'll need this later to register for the Official Fanclub verified fan presale on Ticketmaster.) Go back to Weply's homepage and click on "More" on the bottom of the page. Click on "Events" and then click "ARMY Member Presale" and fill out the registration form on Weply. Now, go to the BTS' Global Official Fanclub ARMY Verified Fan registration page on Ticketmaster. There, you can complete the form with your ARMY membership order number and preferred concert date and submit.

You will receive an email confirming you're signed up. Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, you'll receive another email confirming whether you've been verified and selected to participate in the presale. (Also, know there is a 2-ticket limit per show, so plan accordingly.)

General Verified Fan Presale begins on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. local time, so here's how to register:

Go to the General Verified Fan Presale page on Ticketmaster. Sign in with your Ticketmaster account or create one. Complete the form with your preferred date and submit.

You will receive an email confirming you're signed up for this presale, too. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, you'll receive another email confirming whether you've been verified and selected to participate. (Also, know there is a 4-ticket limit per code, so plan accordingly.)

Finally, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. local time.

To all the fans trying to get tickets for BTS' tour, I wish you the best of luck.