What a time to be part of the BTS ARMY! It feels like not a day goes by in 2019 when fans aren't blessed with another new announcement to celebrate. Over the past few weeks, BTS has been positioning themselves as the most internationally-accessible artists ever. They've long had a reputation for being able to connect with international fans through their exceptional social media presence. They took things a step further at the end of June when they launched a brand new fan community called Weverse as an alternative to Daum fancafé (which many international fans had a hard time accessing because of it being entirely in Korean). Now, BTS newly-launched fanclub on Weverse is a second, paid tier, where fans can gain access to even more exclusive content and real-life BTS perks. So, here's how to join BTS' Global Official Fanclub so you don't miss out on all the amazing ARMY perks that come with it.

What you need

First thing you should know is that you'll need a few things in order to gain access to BTS' new ARMY Fanclub:

An account on the Weply app An account on the Weverse app that has the same username as your Weply account A Paypal account $30 for the cost of membership $18.23 for the cost of shipping

"Cost of shipping? What are they shipping?" you ask. Well, let me tell you about all the epic ARMY goodness you'll get upon registering for the fanclub:

A physical ARMY membership card (with a mobile card issued separately)

An ARMY membership kit (which J-Hope teased is filled with the boys showing off their charms in a promotional video posted on Weverse)

The Opportunity to buy exclusive ARMY Membership merchandise

Early access tickets and lottery opportunities for domestic BTS performances

Exclusive Opportunities to attend domestic music program broadcasts

Exclusive access to BTS Weverse Membership Only image, audio, and video content (there's already some content available for new members)

Opportunities to participate in future online/offline special events

Entered into the lottery for BTS open broadcast merchandise

Entered into the lottery for signed group polaroid photograph

So much BTS goodness, right? And Big Hit hinted there are even more perks to come!

What's even better is, though the $30 registration fee is for a 12-month subscription to the ARMY Fanclub, if you join within the special registration event period from June 15 to August 31, you'll get an extended membership term because your subscription will last until the end of August 2020. That means that if you register on June 15, you'll get a month and a half of free membership!

So, here's how you join and take advantage of all these ARMY perks!

ON WEPLY:

The registration process starts on Weply.

All you have to do to start the registration process is log in to BTS' shop on Weply (using the same user ID as the one you use on Weverse) and click on the "GLOBAL OFFICIAL ARMY FANCLUB" card right at the top of the app. Click "Buy now" once it takes you to the membership product page.

After that, you'll be asked to enter in all the personal info and registration details necessary to get you enrolled in the ARMY Fanclub. Just make sure that you register with your legal name that matches the name on your legal ID (to take advantage of those real-life perks mentioned earlier).

Only Korean credit cards are accepted on the Weply app, so select PayPal for your payment option and then check out, and then the app will easily connect to your PayPal account to complete the purchase.

And voila! You're done!

ON WEVERSE

Once you purchase membership to the ARMY Fanclub, you will immediately gain access to all the digital aspect of all it has to offer. So, to access that content, all you have to do is log in to the Weverse app, where you'll see a brand new tab in the top-right for ARMY Fanclub members only.

By clicking on that tab, you'll see all the exclusive content that's already been uploaded for ARMY Fanclub members, as well as all future exclusive content.

So, what about your ARMY Fanclub membership kit? The kits will ship around August 31 after the special registration event ends and will probably arrive around mid-October, according to Weply's announcement.

Now, go register and enjoy all the new ARMY Fanclub has to offer!