ARMYs Are Losing It Over BTS Sweeping At The BBMAs, Because They DESERVE It

BTS were big winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. They took home trophies for Top Social Artist, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song, making them one of the most-awarded artists of the night. These tweets about BTS sweeping their awards at the 2021 BBMAs are the ultimate picture of proud, proud fans.

BTS’ appearance at the 2021 BBMAs comes two days after they dropped their latest single “Butter,” along with its official music video, on Friday, May 21. Although the song just dropped, it’s already on its way to becoming one of BTS’ most successful singles. That’s because the group’s “Butter” music video had the biggest YouTube premiere of all time. It accumulated over 113 million views in a single day, making it the most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours. To make things even more exciting, the track also gained a record-breaking 11 million global Spotify plays within its first day of being released.

Fans were already proud of BTS for making history with “Butter,” so when Billboard announced the septet had won all four categories they were nominated for at this year’s ceremony, ARMYs were over the moon. They subsequently flood Twitter with their overjoyed reactions to BTS’ Top Social Artist, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song wins.

ARMYs are always proud of BTS, but especially so for their achievements this comeback. The best part is, there are even more exciting BTS happenings in the pipeline. On Wednesday, May 26, McDonald’s will launch its long-awaited BTS meal in the United States, which has already drawn intense anticipation from fans. The meal marks the global food giant’s latest celebrity collaboration, following its partnerships with J Balvin and Travis Scott in 2020.

After the big launch, BTS will continue their “Butter” promotions with a performance on Good Morning America on Friday, May 28, as part of the show’s annual Summer Concert Series. Beyond that, BTS has full slate of major events lined up for fans this summer, and if their Twitter activity is anything to go by, ARMYs clearly can’t wait to experience it all.