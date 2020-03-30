15 Jimin Memes Every BTS Fan Will Want To Steal

Every few months, the internet is blessed with another viral meme that perfectly describes many of our reactions to a relatable situation. While some just wait for another one to come along, stan Twitter often creates their own memes starring their favorite celebs. Since BTS is always sharing so much video content with fans, the ARMY can't help but screenshot the members' funny reactions and convert them into shareable images for the entire fandom to enjoy. Jimin is just one of the members with the most priceless reactions, and these 15 Jimin memes prove it, so get ready to take out your meme stealing license.

Many of these memes came from the group's interviews, BangtanTV clips, VLives, and Run BTS! episodes. Whether Jimin remains silent after reading a cheeky fan comment, or gives side-eye to a member to playfully tease him, he can express his mood or attitude with just one look. After taking a screenshot of his expression, the ARMY then pairs Jimin's funny face with equally hilarious commentary. The end result is an iconic meme that fans talk about for weeks on end.

There are so many iconic Jimin memes on Twitter, but here are just 15 of the best ones.

1. When someone comes up with a brilliant idea.

2. When you pretend everything is fine but it's really not.

3. When you're at a total loss for words.

4. When you've come to a terrible realization.

5. When you see something online you shouldn't have.

6. When you're up to no good.

7. When someone isn't listening to you.

8. When you see a new BTS picture.

9. When you listen to a BTS song for the first time.

10. When you're absolutely fed up with your sibling.

11. When a troll makes a BTS hate comment.

12. When you see something terrifying.

13. When your friend says something questionable.

14. When you want to show BTS how much you love them.

15. Finally, when someone mentions BTS.

Next time, when you can't fully express all your feelings through a simple text or tweet, try using one of these Jimin memes. There's likely one that will relate to whatever situation you're in. Like Jimin says in his Map of the Soul: 7 solo track, "Filter," there's many sides to him, so pick your filter, ARMY.