Think celebs are too cool for dating apps? Think again. Launched in 2015, Raya has become the official dating app of A-listers, and for a good reason: It's exclusive AF. However, if you do manage to get your profile on Raya, then you'll probably find yourself swiping through some big names. There are more celebrities who have reportedly used Raya than you may realize, so if you're looking to land a Hollywood star, then Raya is the platform for you. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Raya for comment on some reported celebs who have used the app but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Getting on Raya requires a referral, an impressive occupation, and an impressive social media following, and it's so selective that Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown claimed she was rejected from signing up. Those who have passed the elusive vetting process have gotten access to an impressive selection of elite suitors, and while some celebs are only rumored users of the app, others have proudly opened up about their Raya usage. I've rounded up some of the coolest celebs you could possibly see on Raya, and you might be surprised by a few of these famous faces.

Lizzo Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an April 2019 appearance on Busy Philipps' talk show, Busy Tonight, Lizzo revealed she had tried her luck with the exclusive dating app. "I've done Raya," she said. "I tried to match with John Mayer — it didn't work." According to her, the celeb-based app is "boring."

John Mayer Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There might be a reason why Lizzo had a hard time finding John Mayer on Raya — apparently, he used a picture of a fruit fly on his profile. "I'm a fruit fly on Raya. Check me out," he told fans back in February 2016 at an IfOnly concert event, per Marie Claire. However, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed otherwise in September 2016, telling the magazine, "His profile is a slideshow of photos set to a Neil Young song." (Elite Daily reached out to Mayer's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Lucy Hale Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Lucy Hale didn't actually confirm she's used Raya, she did previously use "a so-VIP-it-can't-be-named app," according to Cosmopolitan, which sounds a lot like Raya to me. "John Mayer is on there," she told the magazine in January 2020. "And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me." (Elite Daily reached out to Hale's rep to confirm if she's used Raya but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Joe Jonas Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joe Jonas may be happily married to Sophie Turner now, but he reportedly gave Raya a try back in 2016. "The first Raya profile that I saw when I signed up was Joe Jonas, and I immediately took a screenshot and sent it to my girlfriends," a Raya user reportedly claimed to Entertainment Tonight in February 2016. "A notification popped up on the screen telling me that I should protect the privacy of other people on the app." (Elite Daily reached out to Jonas' rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Keke Palmer Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Raya isn't for everyone, and it def wasn't for Keke Palmer. During a March 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Palmer said she spent a few months swiping on Raya but felt her one Raya date felt more like a networking opportunity. "I've always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating," Palmer said. "Not that I wouldn't give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it's easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career."

Noah Centineo Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Before his one-year relationship with Alexis Ren, Noah Centineo apparently signed up for several dating apps before deciding they weren't for him. "I think when I was younger I tried the gauntlet of [dating apps]. And then, I just don't use them anymore," he told Entertainment Tonight in September 2018. "I used Raya for a little while, but I deactivated it. It's just, for me, I'd rather meet people doing things that I enjoy doing, because then we already have similarities between us."

Kiernan Shipka Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kiernan Shipka's dating app of choice? Raya. "Meeting people has always been kind of a funny situation for me, growing up not going to school, but knowing everyone who went to the schools in L.A. It's good, I've found ways," Shipka told Stylist in March 2019, adding, "Raya for life. Love it. God bless Raya."

Paul Mescal David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July 2020, a source for The Sun reportedly claimed Mescal joined Raya. "He knows he would be recognized instantly on regular dating apps, so [he] has turned to Raya because it's more exclusive and discreet," the source reportedly claimed. "He had to be invited onto it by one of his new celebrity pals, and then apply, before he was allowed to set up an account. But there are lots of beautiful people on there for him." (Elite Daily reached out to Mescal's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Rebel Wilson Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Rebel Wilson is currently boo'd up with Jacob Busch, she previously spent several years swiping through matches on Raya. "I've been on [Raya] a few years, but I'm only active for a week or two," she told People in February 2019. "When you're seeing somebody, you're not on it. It's only for the times in between when you're very much single. And just looking for who's out there. But I think it's a really good tool and a lot of the Pitch Perfect girls are on it, and a lot of my girlfriends in the industry are on it."

Channing Tatum Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a few weeks after news broke about his (first) reported split from Jessie J, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Channing Tatum had been spotted on Raya. According to the source, his reported profile bio read, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry," along with the shrug emoji, and his reported profile song was "Brown Sugar" by D'Angelo. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Tatum's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.)

Demi Lovato Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Demi Lovato decided to join Raya following her 2016 split from Wilmer Valderrama. "I put myself out there because I was ready to date," Lovato told Billboard during a March 2018 interview. "And I went on a few Raya dates, and they went well. Now I've become really good friends with some people I met on there."

Niall Horan TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images After his 2018 split from Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan was reportedly spotted on the celebrity dating app, per a source for Goss.ie. "When his profile started popping up on Raya, it became clear that he's single and back on the dating scene," the source reportedly claimed in December 2018. (Elite Daily reached out to Horan's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Lily Allen Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before finding love with David Harbour, Lily Allen reportedly turned to Raya following her 2019 split from rapper Meridian Dan. A source for The Sun reportedly claimed, "Lily's had some time to herself since her and Dan parted ways in January, but she finally feels like it's time to put herself back on the market. She's looking for a real gentleman and thinks a celebrity dating app will be the perfect place to find someone who understands her demanding lifestyle and career." (Elite Daily reached out to Allen's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)