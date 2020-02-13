Raya's been called Illuminati Tinder, Tinder for A-listers, and The SoHo House of dating apps... and if that sounds good to you, you're probably ready to start swiping away on influencers galore. And why wouldn’t you be? Amy Schumer, Joe Jonas, Channing Tatum are just a few of the celebrities who have been reportedly spotted on it, so if your dream partner is an accomplished creative, Raya is a goldmine. So, how do you get onto Raya? Well, not just anyone can join — and it might be a tad harder than you’d expect.

To use Raya, which is described as a “membership-based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate,” you’ll need to apply. About 8% of applicants are accepted. (Just for perspective, that means you have a better chance of getting accepted to Brown University, an Ivy League school with an acceptance rate of 8.5%.) But before you get discouraged, here’s some good news: Contrary to popular belief, you don’t necessarily have to be famous to get accepted.

The first step toward getting greenlit is having a referral from another Raya user. It doesn’t matter if it’s a family member, friend, coworker, or acquaintance, but you need to get that invite in order to apply.

Via Raya / Apple iTunes Store

According to Raya’s website, applications are then assessed based on “algorithmic values and input from hundreds of members of the committee throughout the world.” So, in other words, there’s a human element to being accepted into the community — it isn’t just decided by a computer. Raya claims that the algorithm is always evolving and improving, but the committee members, who remain anonymous to each other, help to ensure a higher quality selection process. Additionally, these committee members come from diverse backgrounds, possess varied sexual preferences and interests, and represent a wide range of ages. The idea, of course, is to reduce potential biases in the acceptance process as much as possible. (The dating app, however, did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment about the application process.)

As for the length of the decision process, that can range, too — from anywhere between one day to several months. But rest assured that every single application is genuinely considered for admittance by Raya.

Shutterstock

It’s hard to know which of your qualities or accomplishments will secure you a spot on Raya. However, NYLON reports that some factors that can help your standing include having a cool or creative occupation and having a significant Instagram following. But before you start flashing your red-bottomed shoes, or boasting about your frequent yacht party hopping (who even are you?), know this: Being rich probably won’t help you. In fact, trying to brag about all your ballin’ could hurt your chances of getting accepted, or get you kicked off once you’re already in the community. In the guidelines and values section of their website, Raya states that applicants must not “have consistent displays of excessive shows of wealth.” Instead, "... how someone spends their time, who they surround themselves with, and their intentions for how to engage and strengthen the community are the things Raya values,” the company adds.

So, in sum: Being hot, rich, and famous might not hurt you, but it also probably won’t get you in, either. What could get you in is an inside referral, an interesting career in a creative field, and a strong social media following.

By the way, you won’t get an official rejection letter if Raya doesn’t let you in. Instead, your application will likely just say “pending” indefinitely. In December of 2019, Business Insider reported that there are 100,000 people on the waiting list to get into Raya's community of 10,000 members.

Raya’s selectiveness is part of its intrigue and appeal. Not only do you feel like a total boss if you’re accepted into the private community, but you can also expect a high-quality pool of potential matches. That said, if you don't get approved, it's not the end of the world. Lucky for you, there are other dating apps with countless viable prospects just waiting for you to swipe right on them — ones that don't care how many social media followers you have, or require an insider invite.