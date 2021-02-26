If you're a fan of the Archieverse TV franchise, then you know that the series offers endless options for couples to ship. Whether your fave Archieverse duo is Varchie, Veggie, Barchie, Bughead, Choni, Harvalind, Nabrina, Pambrose, or any other combination, it's hard to resist all the fictional romances the fandom provides. Unsurprisingly, some of those many on-screen relationships have led to off-screen hookups — sometimes even between actors who star on different series. If you're curious to know all the Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene actors who dated each other IRL, then I've got the scoop.

You're likely already familiar with the former relationship between Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, as well as the year-long romance between Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. There's also a good chance you know about the IRL relationship between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch. However, you may not be as familiar with some other Archieverse actor flings, including two relationships between Riverdale and CAOS characters and one between a Riverdale actor and a Katy Keene star. While some actor hookups are only rumored (sorry, y'all, but Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Underwood are not a thing), here are all the real Archieverse actor duos.

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images After more than a year of online flirting and dating rumors, Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse finally went public with their relationship in May 2018, making their official debut at the 2018 Met Gala. The two went on to quietly date for another year before their relationship was first plagued with breakup rumors in July 2019. They dispelled those rumors at the time, but less than a year later, it was again rumored that the couple had split. In May 2020, Page Six broke the news of Reinhart and Sprouse's second reported breakup, with a source claiming the split occurred months earlier. Neither Reinhart nor Sprouse directly acknowledged the maybe-breakup for months, until August 2020, when Sprouse finally cleared things up. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote in an IG post. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Riverdale's Camila Mendes raised eyebrows when she shared a photo on Instagram of a Labor Day 2019 boat hangout with some fellow Riverdale cast members. It all looked pretty innocent — except for the fact that she and Charles Melton were wrapped up in the same towel. A month later, Mendes went public with their relationship, posting a (since-deleted) pic of her and Melton with the caption, "mine." Over the next year, the couple did plenty of traveling together and showed each other lots of IG love, and in August 2019, Mendes celebrated their one-year anniversary with a romantic IG post. Sadly, in December 2019, a source for E! News claimed Mendes and Melton had gone their separate ways — and apparently, they'd been broken up for months by that point. "They are taking a break from their relationship," the insider reportedly claimed. "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves." According to the source, their hectic schedules led to the split. "They just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them," the source reportedly added.

Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In February 2021, Katy Keene star Lucy Hale left fans shook after she was reportedly spotted kissing Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich in L.A., according to photos obtained by Page Six. The maybe-couple has yet to confirm the relationship themselves, so only time will tell what's going on between these two (if anything).