Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind Walker stans, rejoice, because it looks like two of your favorite Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars are finally making their off-screen romance official. On Friday, Jan. 17, Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair’s red carpet debut at the Balmain show in Paris appeared to confirm months of fan speculation about the nature of their relationship. With all eyes on them, the couple made sure to dress to the nines for the event — and these photos prove that they looked like a million bucks.

On Friday night, the actors made their date night a sartorially-inspired one by cozying up together at the front row of the Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show. While they didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA at the Paris Fashion Week event itself and made it very clear that they were an item, fans had a sneak preview that they'd be making their red carpet couple debut even before the show itself.

While getting ready for the event, Lynch and Sinclair gifted stans a TikTok of them busting a move to Bruno Mars' "Treasure" and showing off their goofy side. In the video, the co-stars, who were initially seen wearing robes, high-fived and suddenly were transformed into their black tie-ready threads. Jamming out to the single, they ended the clip with a spin and a final pose.

ICYMI, rumors have been swirling that the co-stars were an item for some time now, although the couple has stayed mum on confirming anything.

Speculation started that the actors had taken their relationship out of the friendship zone just over a year ago in December 2018 when Sinclair shared a since-deleted birthday message for Lynch calling him her "favorite."

"Happy Birthday to my favorite," she wrote at the time. "I’m really happy you were born. Here’s to many more good chats, belly laughs and dances in the new year."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, Lynch memorably played coy when he was asked about the status of their relationship one month later during a January 2019 interview with ETOnline.

"What does Instagram official even mean?!" Lynch quipped. "Me and Jaz, and a few other of the actors [on Sabrina] really just hit it off, and we would spend everyday together."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the time, he confirmed that his co-star had come over and cooked for his family, although he called her a "friend."

"So, Jaz is like, my closest friend right now," he told the publication. "I'm the favorite's favorite, that's what we always say... because she's everyone else's favorite, but if I'm her favorite, then it's like, 'OK cool. I can deal with that.'"

However, just months later in April 2019, buzz about a potential romance began again after they were reportedly spotted kissing at a screening of the show, according to Us Weekly. Now, judging from their latest outing, it looks like it's safe to say that they've taken things to the next level.

While the couple still has yet to publicly speak on their relationship, I have a feeling that we'll be seeing a lot more of Lynch and Sinclair off-screen together in 2020.