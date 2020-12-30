Here's Who The 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Cast Is Dating IRL

After four magical seasons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has reached its conclusion, and no, I'm not OK with it (especially since I never got the Riverdale crossover episode I've wanted since Season 1). The dark, witchy series offered plenty of magic, mayhem, and ship-worthy love triangles, but as it turns out, the love lives of the show's actors aren't nearly as complicated as their characters' romances. If you're wondering who the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is dating off-screen, you're in luck, because I have the scoop. The best part: Just like with the Riverdale cast, one on-screen romance even led to an IRL love connection.

One look at any cast member's IG grid will tell you just how close the CAOS cast really is. The actors love posting cute pics together, both on set and off, so it's no surprise fans have wondered whether any on-screen couples are actually an item. Perhaps you're team Sabrina and Harvey. Maybe you prefer Sabrina with Nick and Harvey with Roz. Personally, I'm all about Ambrose and Prudence. Those fictional couples may not have all led to real-life romances, but here's who the cast members are actually romancing when the cameras aren't rolling.

Gavin Leatherwood Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As much as fans like to believe Gavin Leatherwood is dating his co-star Shipka, that sadly doesn't seem to be the case. Leatherwood tends to keep his love life on the DL, and at the moment, it seems the actor is single. During one of his sister Chloe's YouTube videos in May, Leatherwood's other sister, Sophia, said her "bucket list" included "getting asked on a date," to which Leatherwood replied, "I'm right there with you." IMO, that seems like something only a single person would say. Leatherwood was previously linked to fellow actor Brittney Rippeon, with whom he sparked dating rumors after Rippeon shared a cozy pic of Leatherwood and herself in her IG Stories in October 2019. However, neither actor has ever commented on their maybe-relationship.

Lachlan Watson Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Lachlan Watson doesn't share much about their dating life, but it seems as though the actor is single for the time being.

Tati Gabrielle Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Watson, Tati Gabrielle isn't one to open up about her romantic relationships, but it seems the actor is currently single.

Chance Perdomo Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Chance Perdomo was once set up on a blind date with a CAOS super-fan as part of Seventeen's Celeb Blind Date video series, it appears the actor is currently on the market.

Adeline Rudolph & Tommy Martinez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adeline Rudolph became Instagram official with Riverdale's Tommy Martinez when she posted a cute snap of them together in December 2018. Soon after, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Good Trouble, and they've both shared plenty of sweet couple's pics since then. Most recently, Rudolph took to IG in November to post a few videos and pics in honor of her and Martinez's two-year anniversary.

Lucy Davis Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Lucy Davis was previously married to fellow actor Owain Yeoman, the couple split in 2011 after five years of marriage. Since then, she's revealed little about her love life, but it appears as though Davis is currently single.

Miranda Otto & Peter O'Brien Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images After meeting while taking part in a 2002 stage production of A Doll's House, Miranda Otto and Peter O'Brien married in January 2003. They've since welcomed one daughter, Darcey, in April 2005 and still appeared happily married.

Michelle Gomez & Jack Davenport Jenny Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Gomez married her actor husband, Jack Davenport, back in May 2000, and the couple shares one son, Harry, who was born in 2010. After more than two decades of marriage, the couple still seems as happy as ever together.

Richard Coyle Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Richard Coyle's relationship status is unclear, it doesn't seem as though he's seeing anyone at the moment. He reportedly dated his Grabbers co-star Ruth Bradley for six years before they decided to split in 2017, according to his September 2017 interview with the U.K.'s Times. Before getting together with Bradley, Coyle was married to another actor, Georgia Mackenzie, before they divorced in 2010. Together he and Mackenzie share one daughter, Purdy.