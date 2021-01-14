Kiernan Shipka cast a spell on audiences as her turn as Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which it was so hard to bid adieu to after only four seasons. (Too soon, Netflix, too soon!). And while the show might not have lasted nearly long enough, at least Sabrina did manage to find love with Nick Scratch (swoon) in the end. As for the actor herself, Kiernan Shipka’s dating history isn't nearly so dramatic, though it does seem to be just as happy.

Shipka is reportedly all loved up with her boyfriend, director Christian Coppola. And yes, before you ask, he is distantly related to the Coppolas. Interestingly, though, if you take a look down Shipka's romantic memory lane, he's actually not the only person she's reportedly dated who comes from Hollywood royalty. So, in other words, while Shipka's reported list of former flames isn't exactly long, you could definitely call it short but sweet — like the run of CAOS on Netflix. In fact, as far as fans can tell, she's only ever been linked with one other person.

With that in mind, here's everyone who Shipka has reportedly dated (and cast her spell over) throughout the years.

Charlie Oldman: 2019

Shipka was first rumored to be dating model Charlie Oldman (son of Gary Oldman) after the two were spotted by paparazzi having dinner together at The Chateau Marmont in March 2019. The following month, the two hit the red carpet together at the premiere for the documentary Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache in Los Angeles. They also seemed to go IG official with a cute selfie of them getting cozy and a caption that was simply a heart emoji. While neither party has confirmed the reported romance, they get points both for keeping things low-key while it was on, and even more chill after they reportedly ended things prior to July 2019 when Shipka was reportedly linked to Coppola.

Christian Coppola: 2019-2021

Shipka's current BF is reportedly Coppola. The two first sparked romantic buzz when they attended the Fendi show together in Rome in July 2019. Shipka seemingly confirmed their romance on Instagram with a photo of the two of them being conspicuously coupley at the fashion show with a caption which read, “My love.” However, as it turns out, that’s not the first time Coppola made an appearance on the CAOS star's IG grid. Back in April 2019, Shipka posted a photo of herself and Coppola along with two others, one of which was Oldman. Drama? Apparently now, as Oldman attended Shipka’s 20th birthday party in November 2019, and posted a photo of himself alongside both Shipka and her new man on his Insta with the caption, "Choose your fighter. Happy birthday kiki.” Shipka posted a photo of herself and Coppola at the same party with the caption, “I love you.” Aww!

While the couple hasn't publicly confirmed their relationship, there’s enough evidence here to have me convinced.