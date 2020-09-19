Halloween is creeping up real quick, so if you're planning at-home festivities, make sure you've got some boos on the menu (if you're 21 and up). A few Insta-worthy Halloween cocktails for your backyard happy hour can make sure your hangout is not just another party, but a full-on monster mash kind of bash. After all, every good witch needs a signature brew, so it's time to settle on yours.

Depending on the theme of your backyard hang, there are a ton of cocktail recipes on YouTube to choose from. For a backyard movie night with your roomies, mix up some drinks inspired by classic Halloween films like Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus. If you want something fun for everyone to enjoy, make a round of scary good Jell-O shots in cute mini mason jars. Add a festive spin to some of your go-to drinks like Negronis and martinis, or make a boozy version of your favorite fall-time fave: a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

With cool beaker glasses and spooktacular eyeball garnishes, you can serve up some drinks that will make everyone want to snap a ton of pics before they start sipping. Draw inspo from these 12 Halloween cocktails, or come up with some spooky variations on your own for tons of spooky fun.

1. Candy Corn Cocktail Be inspired by your favorite Halloween candy when creating your cocktail menu. This video features four different Halloween drinks, but the candy corn cocktail, specifically, is way too good to pass on with candy corn-infused vodka. Not only does it taste like candy corn, but with whipped cream on top, it looks like one, too.

2. Boozy Butterbeer Punch Harry Potter fans will adore the boozy butterbeer punch featured in this tutorial. It's like the adult version of the delicious sweet drink that's served at Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.

3. Hocus Pocus Potion The Sanderson sisters would totally approve of this Hocus Pocus-inspired cocktail. This Sanderson Sisters Slammer includes lime juice, orgeat, midori, gin, and rum to make this potion-like drink. Serve it up in cute potion bottles to make it look like the green elixir from the movie that they try to get Dani to drink.

4. Beetlejuice Drinks If Beetlejuice is one of your favorite Halloween movies, you'll love this tutorial. The Beetlejuice drink is a black and white shot that looks like his black and white pinstripe suit, and is super easy to make. The Lydia drink looks like her red wedding dress, and is made with lemon vodka, blood orange soda, lime juice, and grenadine.

5. Vampire Martini For a sweet and spicy cocktail, you might want to try this vampire martini. It has ingredients such as strawberries and jalapeños for a spooky blend that's both delicious and has a kick in every sip. This video will also show you how to decorate your glasses so they're ready for an Insta close-up.

6. Monster Mule Party all night long with this Monster Mule recipe that uses the Monster Energy drink. Serve up your festive version of a Moscow Mule in a pumpkin copper cup to really fit the theme. Then, dance the night away to the "Monster Mash" while sippin' your Monster Mules.

7. Witch's Brew Punch Serve a witch's brew punch in a bubbling cauldron for all your roomies to enjoy. Get a giant black cauldron to pour your punch in, or serve it in cute witch wine glasses that have punny sayings on them like, "Drink up witches."

8. Black Negroni When it comes to Halloween cocktails, it's all about the spooky presentation. This Negroni recipe is Halloween-inspired thanks to one special ingredient: squid ink. Just a dash is all it takes to make this cocktail look oh-so-mysterious.

9. A Morgue-A-Rita It's not a true happy hour without margaritas, so for your Halloween happy hour, you'll want to add these Morgue-a-Ritas to the menu. This spooky twist on a traditional margarita is right on theme with a black sea salt rim and lychee "eyeballs" floating on top.

10. Specimen Jar Cocktails These specimen jar Jell-O shots are extra adorbs. In mini mason jars, place your specimens made from Jell-O molds with your vodka cocktail mix. Throughout the night, you and your friends can grab little mini mason jar shots like you're Dr. Frankenstein in his lab.

11. Pumpkin Spice Martini It's PSL season, so of course you need a pumpkin spice-themed cocktail. This Pumpkin Pie Martini has pumpkin purée, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground clove for a taste you'll love a latte.