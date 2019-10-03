Halloween is right around the corner, which means the party invites may be starting to roll in. If you’re not sure where the night will take you, it’s a must to keep in touch with your main witches on their Oct. 31 whereabouts. Not only is a group chat essential for helping your finalize your plans, but it’s also perfect for coordinating what you’ll be wearing. Of course, with every good group chat, you also need a creative name. So, since you're all about that spooky season, consider some clever Halloween party group chat names for your crew to keep the convo right on theme.

If you don't already have a group chat with your besties going on, it's important to make one before Oct. 31. You definitely don’t want to be running around last minute, trying to get everyone together. You also don’t want to start a chat without some Halloween pun-inspired names ready to go. After all, having clever Halloween team names to use will save you the stress of coming up with a group chat name on the spot and will also make sure you’re not just texting in a generic chat with no fun moniker.

These Halloween group names can even be used for conversing with your work or school BFFs. Label your work besties’ Slack channel with a cute name, so you have an appropriate place to share your Halloween costume selfies or pumpkin patch pics. If you're using something like Facebook Messenger as your go-to texting medium, you could even kick off the Halloween vibes by changing the text color to purple or orange.

Of course, using any of these 60 Halloween group names will also put your crew in the right spooky spirit. These could even work as Halloween party names if you’re planning a small get-together and looking to send out the invites ASAP. Whatever you have planned, with a properly named chat, you’re sure to have a night full of tricks, treats, and texting nonstop.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Squad Ghouls My Ghoul Friends My Boos Wrap Party Skele-Fun Friends Fangtastic Friends Candy Corny Fun Where My Witches At? Witch Tracker Haunting With My Witches Vampire Slay All Day No Boo Shit Allowed The Coven My Boo Crew Here For The Boos Gourd Time With Friends We've Got Pumpkin To Talk About Carving Out Some Fun Let's Get That Black Flame Candle Lit The Sanderson Sisters Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus Go Big Or Gourd Home Here For The Tricks Trick Or Treat Ourselves We've Got It, We Haunt It Shake Your Boo-ty Creeping It Real Boo-tiful Friends Spooktacular Crew Not Your Basic Witches Spooktacular Group Wicked Awesome Friends Eye Love My Friends Get The Party Startled A Ghoul's Best Friends My Hallow-Queens UnBOOlievable Friends Boo-gie Witches Party Spirits No Ghosting Allowed Howl You Doin? A Scare Is Born Witchful Thinking Bone To Be Wild No Tricks Just Treats Main Witches Where My Ghouls At? FaBOOlous Friends Fangs For The Memories We Got Spirits, Yes We Do Here To Lift Your Spirits Too Cute To Spook Dying To Have Fun My ​​Eek-tastic Crew Fangs For Being My Friends Oh My Gourdness My Monster Mash Hanging Witch You You’ve Ghost To Be Kidding Me I’d Never Ghost You