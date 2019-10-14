It's the most fab-boo-lous time of the year – Halloween is all about creeping it real and making the most incredible memories with your best ghoulfriends (or shall I say your main boos). You’ll be haunting your town all month and embracing the spirit of the season, because when your favorite holiday only comes around once a year, it’s boo or die. There’s nothing like a clever pun to enhance a bestie selfie, dancing Boo-merang, or cute couples costume picture you want to post from good to un-boo-lievably great. For all the snaps you capture this spooky season with your boo crew, refer to this list of clever boo puns for Halloween Instagram captions.

A punny caption can be pretty (candy) corny, but you also can't help but smile when you read one. Some killer word play is always a good idea once in a boo moon, but as much as you love sweet puns, they can sometimes be tricky to come up with on your own. Since Halloween is all about watching your favorite frightening flicks, hosting themed parties, going to haunted events, dressing up, and pretty much ghosting all your real-life nightmares, you know there will be so many opportunities to post mystical memories on Instagram. There’s enough going on this October, so don't want to waste any time trying to think of a clever pun. Instead, use any of these 50 boo puns that are ready to post and ghost so you can get back to shaking your boo-ty and sipping on boos at the boo-gie.

1. "I can boo it all by myself."

2. "Just boo it."

3. "That's the spirit, boo."

4. "Just me and my boo."

5. "I got a boo boo."

6. "Just trick-or-treating for boo-ritos."

7. "Don't you dare boo-hoo. There's no crying on Halloween."

8. "I'm just here for my boos and the boos."

9. "I've got my best boos with me."

10. "You will always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, "My Boo"

11. "I'm feeling extra fab-boo-lous today."

12. "Just a couple of boos ready to get our spook on."

13. "Boo-ya."

14. "I have to say, my OOTD is beyond boo-tiful."

15. "If you don't love Halloween, I just assume you're full of boo sheet."

16. "Want to get some boo-ble tea?"

17. "Shake your boo-ty."

18. "Hello boo-tiful, how's it going?"

19. "How boo you boo?"

20. "Clearly having the most fab-boo-lous time ever."

21. "Boo, Felicia."

22. "Is this boo much? I don't want to ghost over the top."

23. "Let's boo-gie all night long."

24. "To boo or not to boo? That is the question."

25. "I'd never ghost you. You're my boo."

26. "It's totally ghoul hanging out with my boos."

27. "I'm having deja boo right now."

28. "The punch may contain some boos."

29. "My boos are the definition of #SquadGhouls."

30. "My boos are lookin' spooktacular."

31. "Not your boo, because I'm a single ghoul."

32. "Don't tell me what to boo."

33. "I boo what I want to boo."

34. "We boo-long together."

35. "More boos, please."

36. "Trick-or-treating with my boos."

37. "Boo-ing it big."

38. "I will always love boo."

39. "Halloween has all these ghosts, but I'm not even looking for a boo."

40. "What do you want to boo on Halloween?"

41. "Chillin' like a villain with my main boos."

42. "This boo is too cute to spook."

43. “Boo’d up.” – Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

44. “Boo-ty queen.”

45. “Once in a boo moon.”

46. “These boo-ts were made for walking.”

47. “It’s boo or die.”

49. “A storm is boo-ing.”

50. “I’ve got the boos.”

52. “Haunty boo-boo.”

53. “Boo me a favor?”

54. “Boo boo the ghoul.”

55. “If the boo fits.”

56. “Searching for boo’s clues.”

57. “True boos.”

58. “You boo my mind.”

59. “Hey boo thang.”

60. “Whatcha boo-ing?”

