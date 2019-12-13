Friday the 13th may seem like a rarity, but there were two in both 2019 and 2020, and one last summer on Aug. 13, 2021 — and the next Friday the 13th isn’t too far off. If you're a superstitious person, then I bet you automatically think twice before scheduling something on the 13th day of any given month, especially when it also happens to land on a Friday. However, sometimes the date comes and you don't even realize until it's too late. Don't worry, though, because I'm here to prepare you for the next Friday the 13th, which happens to be days away.

The notorious superstitions stemming from the number 13 being a symbol of bad luck go as far back as 1792 B.C. with one of the world's most ancient documents: The Code of Hammurabi, which omitted a 13th law from its list of rules. Ever noticed how most elevators in the United States don't have a named 13th floor? The legend is taken quite seriously to this very day.

According to History.com, approximately 10 percent of the U.S. population has a fear of the number 13 (aka paraskevidekatriaphobia), and the even more specific fear of Friday the 13th.

When Is The Next Friday The 13th?

The next freaky Friday will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, and there will definitely be some interesting astrology occurring within that week. Three days prior, on May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in the mutable air sign of Gemini, bringing up some difficulties when it comes to communication, technology, and making it more challenging to express thoughts and ideas until June 3. Since Mercury is the trickster planet of the zodiac, its retrograde may cause Friday the 13th to feel a bit more ~unlucky~ than usual, so just be sure to slow down, and double check your information before making any decisions.

On the same day, Jupiter will also shift into Aries, something that hasn’t happened since 2011. This will offer growth, expansion, and opportunity in the Aries-ruled house of each person’s birth chart, and pretty suddenly at that, considering Aries is a cardinal fire sign that really likes to get things moving.

On May 13, the sun in Taurus will form a conjunction with the North Node, illuminating the new changes being brought in to the Taurus-ruled house of your birth chart, where an eclipse took place on April 30. The North Node represents the area of gradual increase over an 18-month period, so this house of your birth chart will continue to be an area of major shifts throughout the rest of 2022. There will also be a lunar eclipse in the opposite sign of Scorpio two days later, on May 15, which will take place along the South Node. Lunar eclipses tend to feel a bit more heavy, and since this one will be in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, it’s likely that you’ll begin to feel this energy on Friday the 13th. Eclipses tend to be an ideal time for rest and reflection, so I definitely encourage you to spend your ~holiday~ reflecting on what the lunar eclipse will prompt you to release.