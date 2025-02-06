Super Bowl LIX is shaping up to be an epic showdown. The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9. Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance cheering on Travis Kelce alongside other A-list celebs, while Grammy winners Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

There’s plenty to celebrate, so you might as well have some themed Super Bowl cocktails to serve at your watch party. The Big Game is always an excuse to enjoy nachos, pizza, chicken wings, and more, but you’ll also need some delicious sips. Take a cue from Miss Americana, who always has a drink in hand at the Chiefs games, and enjoy a beverage that has Travis’ stamp of approval on it.

In 2023, the NFL tight end invested in Casa Azul Organic Tequila. Swift, being the ever-supportive girlfriend, was even spotted drinking Casa Azul’s tequila soda at one of Travis’ games back in September of the same year. Travis tells Elite Daily, “Tequila should be pure, clean and as authentic as it gets. Casa Azul Orgánico does that by using only the best organic ingredients, and that’s something I can get behind.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, said her son’s go-to is a tequila soda when he’s not on the field. Even though Casa Azul’s ready-to-drink cans are so easy to serve at your party, the brand has three Super Bowl-themed cocktail recipes with its Reposado, Blanco, and Añejo varieties that are simple to make as well.

I tried Casa Azul’s Super Bowl drinks that are Travis-approved, and here are the ones are worth mixing up on Sunday:

The Tamarind Touchdown Paloma Is What I’d Make Taylor Swift

Casa Azul Orgánico

1.5 oz Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Reposado

0.75 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz tamarind nectar

0.5 oz lime juice

2 oz Q Sparkling Grapefruit

With some sleuthing, fans discovered that Swift loves drinking cosmopolitans so she would love this equally sweet Tamarind Touchdown Paloma from Casa Azul. The drink is a delicious combo of sweet and tart with bubbles from the sparkling grapefruit.

To make it at home, add all the ingredients into a glass with ice and stir. If you’re feeling fancy, garnish your cup with a slice of grapefruit or dehydrated grapefruit wheel, which is what I had on hand. I didn’t have the tamarind nectar, but found that an equal mix of lime juice with light brown sugar is a great substitute. I also used carbonated grapefruit juice instead of the Q Sparkling Grapefruit mixer, which worked well to give my drink its fruity flavor and bubbles.

Since this is the most flavorful and easy to sip of the three drinks, I would definitely make this for my besties to enjoy during the Super Bowl.

Rating: 4/5

The Overtime Espresso Has Sabrina Carpenter’s Name Written All Over It

Casa Azul Orgánico

1 oz Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Reposado

1 oz bourbon

1 oz espresso liqueur

2 dashes xocolatl mole bitters

If Swift’s Eras Tour opener and bestie Sabrina Carpenter joins her for the big game, she would definitely want to try this espresso tequila cocktail. It tastes like an espresso martini, but for tequila lovers (Kendall Jenner’s preference). To try for yourself, add the ingredients to a cup with ice, stir, and strain into a coupe glass.

This was really sweet and I could taste the spicy chocolate from the mole bitters, but I’m not sure this is exactly “me espresso” for the Super Bowl. It was a bit too strong for me with tequila, bourbon, and espresso liqueur. While the name is cheeky, I wouldn’t serve this during overtime, since it’s a lot to drink at the end of the game. Instead, serve it at the beginning of the night and nurse it, or water it down with ice.

Rating: 3/5

The MVP Margarita Really Is A Winner

Casa Azul Orgánico

1 oz Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Blanco

0.75 oz Organic Lime Juice

0.5 oz Organic Agave Nectar

1 oz water

I’m a margarita girlie, so I loved this simple and straightforward recipe. This is what I want to drink during the Super Bowl with some pizza, chips, and guacamole. It’s delicious and easy to make, aka the real MVP.

Just add the ingredients to a cup with ice, shake for about 15 seconds, and strain into your glass. I went a little heavy on my agave pour, so my drink was a little more sweet than usual but still so tasty. “I’m proud to support a brand that’s all about doing things the right way,” Travis says, and this recipe really is the way to make a margarita your friends will love during the game.

Rating: 5/5