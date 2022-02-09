Just like the athletes have to be prepared for the big day, you want to be on top of your game for your Super Bowl festivities. That includes coming up with an on-theme menu, and Super Bowl drink recipes on TikTok will help you figure out what to serve on game day. While wings, nachos, and pizza are a given for Super Bowl Sunday, you want to serve more than just beer and soda to your guests. Having some themed cocktails and mocktails will make your viewing party one everyone will remember.

Depending on what you and your roomies like, you can find an assortment of game day drink recipes on TikTok that range from mimosas to non-alcoholic Gatorade drinks. Some of these Super Bowl drink TikToks also share how you can decorate your drinks to make them not only delicious, but also Insta-worthy. You can also find drinks based on the teams going to the 2022 Super Bowl to rep the athletes you’re rooting for.

For all the inspiration you need, just check out these eight Super Bowl drink recipes from TikTok. Either choose one for a signature Super Bowl cocktail during your party, or put together a mini bar for your friends to try an assortment of game day drinks. Whatever direction you go in, you’re sure to win big and be named MVP on Feb. 13.

01 Football Sweet Tea TikTok One easy drink to make is this football sweet tea from TikToker @joysoflyfe. It’s basically just sweet tea, but when you add tape to your glass like @joysoflyfe does, it looks like a football. Since this is non-alcoholic as well, it’s perfect for any of your Super Bowl guests to enjoy.

02 Beermosa If your game day festivities are starting early, you can serve up these beermosas from TikToker @join_jules. Since beer is usually served during the Super Bowl, this is just a fancier way to enjoy your fave lager. Just pour some tequila, triple sec, and orange juice in a glass before topping with your choice of beer.

03 Super Bowl Punch For a game day punch, you can make this Super Bowl drink with Gatorade. This recipe, which comes from Hustle House (@hustlehousela), includes vodka and sprite along with your choice of Gatorade mix. Serving it in a cooler really matches the football vibes and makes it easier for your guests to enjoy.

04 Gatorade Dunk For a non-alcoholic Gatorade drink, you can try this Gatorade Dunk from TikToker @tommysmocktails. This recipe is very similar to the Super Bowl punch drink, but uses mojito mix instead of vodka. You can also use any Gatorade flavor you like.

05 Apple Cider Mimosa TikTok A popular drink for game days and tailgates is the apple cider mimosa. TikToker @allierena has this easy-to-follow recipe with just apple cider and champagne. If you want to get Insta-worthy, you can even do the caramel and cinnamon sugar rim for your glass.

06 Bengal Tiger If you’re rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this year, you’ll want to have some Bengal Tiger drinks for your guests. TikToker @bottletenders shows you how to make this brandy, triple sec, maraschino liqueur, and pineapple juice drink in less than a minute. If you want a mocktail version, just serve your pineapple juice with sprite or soda water instead.

07 Rum Rams Rum On the flipside, if you’re rooting for the Los Angeles Rams, you’ll want to make this Rum Rams Rum drink. This recipe from TikToker @drinkified is an equal mix of rum, sweet and sour mix, and pineapple juice that you shake all together. Garnish with a lemon and blue curacao for that nice combo of Rams colors — gold and blue.