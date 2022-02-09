Just like the athletes have to be prepared for the big day, you want to be on top of your game for your Super Bowl festivities. That includes coming up with an on-theme menu, and Super Bowl drink recipes on TikTok will help you figure out what to serve on game day. While wings, nachos, and pizza are a given for Super Bowl Sunday, you want to serve more than just beer and soda to your guests. Having some themed cocktails and mocktails will make your viewing party one everyone will remember.
Depending on what you and your roomies like, you can find an assortment of game day drink recipes on TikTok that range from mimosas to non-alcoholic Gatorade drinks. Some of these Super Bowl drink TikToks also share how you can decorate your drinks to make them not only delicious, but also Insta-worthy. You can also find drinks based on the teams going to the 2022 Super Bowl to rep the athletes you’re rooting for.
For all the inspiration you need, just check out these eight Super Bowl drink recipes from TikTok. Either choose one for a signature Super Bowl cocktail during your party, or put together a mini bar for your friends to try an assortment of game day drinks. Whatever direction you go in, you’re sure to win big and be named MVP on Feb. 13.