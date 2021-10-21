Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are BFF #goals. Not only are they compatible as love interests in their upcoming sci-fi film, Dune, but they’ve also proven to have incredible chemistry off camera as they promote the big-screen production. In Zendaya’s own words, she and Timmy are “friends for life.” As an astrologer who can read their astrological friendship compatibility, I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s zodiac signs complement each other in more ways than one, making their friendship a match made in heaven.

While you shouldn’t discount anyone if your birth charts aren’t astrologically compatible — either platonically or romantically — it certainly makes things a lot easier when you can effortlessly understand each other. The good thing is, Zendaya and Timothée don’t have to try too hard at all. As two earth signs, they instinctively get each other’s characteristics: They’re both incredibly grounded, hard-working, and prioritize stability. As a Virgo sun, Zendaya is efficient and detail-oriented; Timothée is a Capricorn sun, making him goal-oriented and a natural-born leader. While sun sign compatibility is only part of what makes the “two pretty best friends” who they are as a duo, they’re already off to a good start. Here’s what the rest of their astrology says about their friendship compatibility:

Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Both Have Big Virgo Energy

The biggest thing this BFF pairing has in common is their strong earth placement. Zendaya’s Virgo sun falls in the same sign as Timmy’s rising sign, making it easy for the Little Women actor to understand the Spider-Man star’s personality right away. Virgo energy can be pretty misunderstood, so it makes sense that they would be able to potentially bond over this similarity. Having the same sun sign as someone else’s rising sign makes it easy for them to see you, and for you to see and understand them, too.

Timothée’s Venus In Aquarius Aligns With Zendaya’s Aquarius Rising

Since Venus rules over connection, Timothée having his Venus in the same sign as Zendaya’s rising sign makes it easy for her to understand his way of building relationships, since she most likely shares similar qualities. Oftentimes, it can take others quite some time to understand another person’s way of forming bonds, but Zendaya is able to easily resonate with how Timothée shows appreciation in his friendships. Love language isn’t just something designated for romantic partnerships, it’s important in all relationships, and Timmy’s is easily acknowledged and understood by Zendaya.

Zendaya’s Venus In Cancer Falls In Timothée’s 11th House Of Friends

Zendaya’s Venus is in Cancer, meaning that she seeks to nurture and care for the people in her life that she cares for. Timmy, for his part, has the cardinal water sign of Cancer governing over his 11th house of friends. This means that while he doesn’t have any planets in this sign, his approach to friendships is very Cancerian, which makes the friendship between Z and T incredibly ideal. Zendaya’s way of bonding with others is something he prioritizes as well, so it’s easy for them to always remain on the same page.

Overall, their astrological friendship compatibility has a rock-solid foundation, so this duo makes so much sense, and I, for one, would love to be a part of it if they’re ever looking to turn it into a trio.