I Can't Get Over Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya Taking This BFF Test

After working together on the set of their film Dune, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are more than just costars — they’re BFFs. The actors, according to Zendaya, are “friends for life,” and after watching their obvious chemistry in the video below, it’s safe to say she’s totally right. Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya take a BFF test that's SO cute, and see their connection for yourself.

On Oct. 20, the pair appeared in a video for BuzzFeed, and their connection was apparent. They gushed over each other throughout the entire clip, and even promised to work together for years in the future. In the video, the BFFs answer questions to test whether or not they actually know each other as well as they think they do, and the outcome is adorable. The questions start off considerably easily, with facts like birthdays and middle names, and then quickly dive into much juicier details. In the clip, both Chalamet and Zendaya agree on a favorite snack (fries, of course) before bursting out in laughter over the fact that they barely have time to eat.

Next, Chalamet blurted out Zendaya’s celebrity crush, saying, “Easy, Tom Holland,” and the two continued cracking up. The entire video is decorated with the pair’s contagious laughter, and I can’t help but be grateful that their on-screen chemistry translates into such a fun off-screen relationship.

The two stars have had lots of time to hang together the past few months. For example, Dune premiered in Venice on Sept. 3, which happened to fall during Zendaya’s birthday week. The co-stars celebrated in Italy, and Chalamet told E!, "It was a beautiful night and Zendaya has got, you know, a wonderful group of people around her that are just awesome to hang out with, too. So, we had a good time."

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the stars gushing over working together. As they spent more and more time together, the pair realized the bond they formed doesn’t come along often. On Sept. 7, Zendaya told E!, “Immediately, I was like, ‘We're gonna be friends for life.’ That was great. I had an incredible time, and I sure hope we get to do more of it because, selfishly, I just wanna have fun."

Fans will be able to watch Chalamet and Zendaya on the big screen when Dune drops on HBO Max and hits theaters everywhere on Oct. 22. Until then, this adorable BFF test will just have to be enough.