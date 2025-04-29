California’s gone country. Right before Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles on April 28, music fans traveled to Indio, California, on April 25 for Stagecoach’s three-day music festival in the desert.

Stagecoach is basically the country version of Coachella; it’s even held on the same festival grounds. 2025’s headliners included Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Even though Stagecoach is smaller than Coachella, it features five stages, tons of brand activations, and seemingly endless food vendors for fans to experience all weekend long. I was invited by T-Mobile to check out its exclusive Club Magenta space for members in front of the T-Mobile Mane Stage, where the headliners performed each night.

Below, you’ll find my recap of all the artists (and surprise guests!) I saw, plus the pop-ups and parties I attended, food I ate, and celebs I ran into while attending Stagecoach 2025.

Backstreet Boys Closed Out The Weekend With Nostalgic Vibes

My schedule didn’t allow for me to make it out to the festival on Friday, and I was super bummed to miss Paris Hilton’s DJ set at Diplo's Honky Tonk, Lana Del Rey at the Palomino stage, and Mumford & Sons’ surprise last-minute addition to the lineup. However, when I was there on Saturday and Sunday, I had plenty of festival-making moments.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I was most excited for the Backstreet Boys, who closed out all of Stagecoach on Sunday night with a setlist of their biggest hits. It was like a preview of their upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Sphere with songs like “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “The Call,” and “I Want It That Way.” They even brought out Luke Combs for “IWITW,” who had just performed over at the T-Mobile Mane Stage. Since Twisters (in 4DX) was my favorite moviegoing experience of 2024, I couldn’t wait to hear Combs’ “Ain't No Love In Oklahoma” off the film’s soundtrack IRL, and it did not disappoint.

I also really loved his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which he performed at the 2024 Grammys. Combs also brought out Good Charlotte as a surprise guest to sing their song “The Anthem.” It really wasn’t a phase, and my inner emo kid from high school came out to scream-sing along.

Some other musical highlights include watching the Goo Goo Dolls throw it back with “Iris,” and getting to listen to artists new to me like Conner Smith while sitting VIP in T-Mobile’s Club Magenta.

Club Magenta Was My Safe Space

In between sets, I stopped by brand activations at the festival. Similar to Coachella, the more popular pop-ups had long lines. I didn’t even bother waiting for e.l.f.’s Glow ‘N Go Diner because the line was always sooo long. They were giving out products like e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil and Cream Glide Lip Liner, though, which would’ve been great to snag.

Rachel Chapman

The line I did wait in but probably shouldn’t have was for the Béis Rodeo. The main attraction was a chance to win the Stagecoach Berry Sports Sling if you could successfully rope a luggage roller. The line was in such a crowded spot, and you only got one chance to win — which no one around me did. We did get a bandana if we signed up with our email, but I don’t think that was worth getting constantly bumped into by rude festivalgoers.

Activations that were less stressful that I enjoyed included the Saint James Saloon with free tea, the Shein Saloon with karaoke, and my go-to spot, T-Mobile’s Club Magenta. This was like a VIP tent for Magenta Status members to vibe out in front of the Mane Stage. They had plenty of seats, a bar serving margaritas, branded cowboy hats, complimentary phone chargers, and moments with artists like Dasha and Sofi Tukker.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Since Stagecoach is more compact than Coachella, taking up only half of the festival grounds, I often felt overwhelmed by the crowds. I couldn’t even make it into the Honky Tonk to see Sofi Tukker perform because the lines were just too long, even for a Disneyland pro like me. So, it was nice having access to Club Magenta to relax for a second. One of my favorite moments from the festival was sitting at the bar with a drink and people-watching.

The Parties Had Tons Of Swag

Also like Coachella, Stagecoach had its fair share of parties outside of the festival. I went to Windsor’s Wild West before the festival, which was held at a private residence in Bermuda Dunes. The brand had stations where you could get Taylor Swift’s Fazit glitter freckles, spruce up your boots with charms, shop Windsor’s festival collection, customize cowboy hats, and eat tacos.

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

I was sad to miss Stetson and Ray’s Hometown Bar’s party, happening at the same time, which had BBQ with Glen Powell’s Smash Kitchen condiments, line dancing, and shoppable Western wear.

After the festival, there were parties to keep the fun going, like NYLON’s Desert Oasis on Friday with Sally Hansen manicures, Coach bag charms, and an e.l.f. Grab ‘n’ Glow vending machine. Zenyara also hosted its Rodeo Nights with sets from Nelly, Jelly Roll, and Sofi Tukker, as well as drinks from Patrón.

Stagecoach Is For Foodies

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Something I did more of at Stagecoach was enjoy the food. I was craving BBQ, and a highlight was grabbing pulled pork topped French fries and enjoying them from the VIP rose garden while listening to the Goo Goo Dolls. I also had to stop by Monty’s Good Boy Matcha for a late-night caffeine boost after seeing their stand on Owen Thiele’s Instagram. As a foodie, I was so satisfied with everything I tried.

Dressing Up Like A Cowboy Was A Hoot

The weather was much better than Coachella’s scorching heat, which meant I got to have fun dressing up. The theme felt like cowboy realness, which I got to embrace with denim, lace, bandanas, and cowboys hats.

TL;DR: The Crowds Can Be A Bit Much

This was my second time at Stagecoach and while I had fun (and was well taken care of, thanks to T-Mobile), I’m more of a Coachella girlie. Not only are the vibes and music more my style there, but the extra space was so helpful.

At times, I felt like I couldn’t get away from the crowds. I had to leave early on my first night, because I was exhausted from being overstimulated and missed Jelly Roll’s headlining set with surprise guest Alex Warren.

That was definitely a thorn, but some roses included seeing nostalgic bands like Backstreet Boys and Good Charlotte while chowing down on BBQ with friends and chilling at Club Magenta. It also didn’t hurt that I had the $1,899 VIP pass and got to be in the pit with Sydney Sweeney and her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar dancing together as Shaboozey, Steve Aoki, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher walked by.