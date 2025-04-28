NYLON redefined what a desert oasis could be at this year’s Stagecoach Festival, providing a glitzy party spot for every music star, celebrity, and influencer at the country festival to embrace the cowboy-core aesthetic. At the debut of NYLON’s Desert Oasis, presented by Coach, VIPs were treated to luxury fashion and beauty products, as well as exclusive DJ sets and live performances. Naturally, the buzzy weekend event was a hot spot for celeb sightings, including ‘90s boy-band reunions, Disney Channel bestie hangs, and an unexpected Love Island USA pairing.

Kicking off on Night 1 of Stagecoach on April 25, NYLON’s Desert Disco boasted party-starting DJ sets from Xandra Pohl, Mojave Grey, Kozlow, and MC4D, as well as a surprise performance from country sttar Tucker Wetmore. The Thermal, CA activation also included special gifts and experiences from sponsors Coach, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Sally Hansen.

In fitting with the festival’s arid location and country theme, party guests came decked out in their wildest Western wear — with some blingy upgrades, of course. This is a disco, after all!

Jessie Murph

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Jessie Murph took a break from taking over the country music scene to get her party on in a sleek black-and-white look, complete with matching sunglasses.

Lance Bass & AJ McLean

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Every ‘90s kid is familiar with the age-old question: Backstreet Boys or *NSYNC? Well, at NYLON’s Desert Disco, the answer was simple: Both! Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean buddied up with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass at the event to put an end to the boy-band division.

Kendall Washington & Kaylor Martin

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Not one, but two hot new bombshells entered NYLON’s metaphorical villa. Love Island USA Season 6 stars Kendall and Kaylor hit up the party together. Perhaps their boot-stompin’ night out will be part of the upcoming Love Island: Beyond the Villa spinoff series.

Chandler Kinney & Meg Donnelly

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

They may co-star in Disney’s Zombies franchise, but besties Chandler Kinney and Meg Donnelly traded in the horror for some denim and patchwork, posing at the desert bash together.

Hallie Batchelder

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Podcasting it-girl Hallie Batchelder is always one to nail a dress code. She came to the Desert Disco decked out in denim and leather.

Xandra Pohl

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

For a guaranteed wild night out, nobody brings the party like Xandra. The DJ played an exclusive set for the Desert Disco crowd in a cropped jacket and tinted sunnies.

Sistine & Sophie Stallone

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Sisters that slay together, stay together. The Stallone girls leaned into the rustic aesthetic in earth tone jackets.

Tinx

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Tinx embraced the chance to go full cowgirl with the appropriate hat and boots combo. She was joined by her collaborator Lucas Thomashow.

Morgan Riddle

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Morgan Riddle traded in her usual tennis-core looks for something a little more rodeo-ready. She donned red leather boots and a black cowboy hat (with a matching purse) for the night of partying.

Micah Lussier

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Love Is Blind breakout Micah Lussier embraced the dark side in a black lace co-ords set, complemented by a matching cowboy hat.