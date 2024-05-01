In the early 2000s, *NSYNC dominated the charts the way Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande do today. The group — comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass — helped pave the way for other artists like the Jonas Brothers and One Direction in the mid-aughts to early ’10s.

But it’s been a hot minute since acts like *NSYNC were aplenty. American boy bands who do it all — sing *and* dance — have all but disappeared... but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a comeback. And with large corners of TikTok being dedicated to singing, dancing, and boy bands from overseas, Bass believes Gen Z is ready for a true boy band revival.

It’s time for America to come snatch that crown back.

Nowadays, K-pop groups like BTS and Stray Kids are “killing it,” Bass tells Elite Daily, but he also says, “It’s time for America to come snatch that crown back.” Recently, *NSYNC had a brief reunion for Trolls Band Together, leaving fans begging for more. “I had no idea that the younger generations would love the ’90s,” Bass says, and with throwback trends like low-rise jeans and mesh making their return to the fashion world, it’s as though the Y2K era is here again.

The self-proclaimed guncle (aka gay uncle) is embracing the return of the 2000s by partnering with Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ 1-Point Drops platform to give lucky fans a very *NSYNC-inspired experience that includes a dance class with TikTokers Cost n’ Mayor in Los Angeles this summer. TikTok has been especially helpful in expanding Bass’ fanbase beyond just nostalgic millennials.

Trends come and go, but style is eternal. Wear what makes you feel fabulous, even if it’s a little out there.

Below, the “It’s Gonna Be Me” crooner uses his humor and life experience to share the 21 lessons he wishes he knew at the height of *NSYNC’s fame — when he was around the same age as his new followers. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Rachael Sulik/Marriott International