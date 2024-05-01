Lance Bass Shares The Life Lessons He Wishes He Knew At 21
“Remember, boy bands are cool,” the *NSYNC singer tells Elite Daily.
In the early 2000s, *NSYNC dominated the charts the way Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande do today. The group — comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass — helped pave the way for other artists like the Jonas Brothers and One Direction in the mid-aughts to early ’10s.
But it’s been a hot minute since acts like *NSYNC were aplenty. American boy bands who do it all — sing *and* dance — have all but disappeared... but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a comeback. And with large corners of TikTok being dedicated to singing, dancing, and boy bands from overseas, Bass believes Gen Z is ready for a true boy band revival.
It’s time for America to come snatch that crown back.
Nowadays, K-pop groups like BTS and Stray Kids are “killing it,” Bass tells Elite Daily, but he also says, “It’s time for America to come snatch that crown back.” Recently, *NSYNC had a brief reunion for Trolls Band Together, leaving fans begging for more. “I had no idea that the younger generations would love the ’90s,” Bass says, and with throwback trends like low-rise jeans and mesh making their return to the fashion world, it’s as though the Y2K era is here again.
The self-proclaimed guncle (aka gay uncle) is embracing the return of the 2000s by partnering with Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ 1-Point Drops platform to give lucky fans a very *NSYNC-inspired experience that includes a dance class with TikTokers Cost n’ Mayor in Los Angeles this summer. TikTok has been especially helpful in expanding Bass’ fanbase beyond just nostalgic millennials.
Trends come and go, but style is eternal. Wear what makes you feel fabulous, even if it’s a little out there.
Below, the “It’s Gonna Be Me” crooner uses his humor and life experience to share the 21 lessons he wishes he knew at the height of *NSYNC’s fame — when he was around the same age as his new followers. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer
- “Don’t worry about finding ‘the one’ at 21 — you’ll have plenty of time to kiss a few frogs before finding your prince(ss).”
- “At 21, you probably can’t even keep a plant alive, so don’t stress about being a parent just yet. Enjoy your freedom.”
- “Surround yourself with friends who lift you up, not drag you down. Quality over quantity.”
- “It’s not all glitz and glamour; there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. Don’t believe everything you see on the silver screen or the Internet, but definitely believe in Guncle Lance.”
- “Your taste in music will evolve over the years, so don’t be embarrassed by your current playlist. Embrace it, and remember, boy bands are cool.”
- “Parents may drive you wild, but they’ve got your back no matter what. Appreciate them while you can.”
- “You’re still figuring things out at 21, and that’s perfectly OK. Embrace the journey of self-discovery.”
- “Take care of your body now, because it’s the only one you’ve got. Get into the habit of exercising for your body *and* your mind.”
- “Beauty is subjective, so do whatever makes you feel confident. Be yourself.”
- “Trends come and go, but style is eternal. Wear what makes you feel fabulous, even if it’s a little out there.”
- “Success is not a straight line; it’s a roller coaster. Embrace the detours and failures along the way.”
- “What goes on the Internet stays on the Internet, so think twice before hitting that ‘post’ button.”
- “The world is a big, beautiful, and sometimes scary place. Embrace diversity, be open-minded, and always stay curious.”
- “Don’t settle for someone who doesn’t appreciate your awesomeness. You deserve someone who lifts you up and makes you laugh.”
- “Breakups suck, but they’re not the end of the world. Take the time to heal, focus on yourself, and remember that time really does heal all wounds.”
- “Travel as much as you can while you’re young. The world is full of wonders waiting to be explored. Step out of your comfort zone and embrace new experiences.”
- “Surround yourself with a supportive and accepting community. You deserve love and respect for who you are.”
- “Invest in quality pieces that stand the test of time. A timeless wardrobe is always in style.”
- “Remember that growing up is a continuous process. You’ll never have it all figured out, and that’s perfectly OK.”
- “Self-care isn’t just face masks and spa days — it’s about setting boundaries, saying no when needed, and prioritizing your mental health. Trust me, your future self will thank you.”
- “It’s OK to ask for help when you need it. Whether it’s from a friend, a therapist, or a fabulous guncle like me, there’s strength in vulnerability.”