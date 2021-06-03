Attention, '90s Kids: The Backstreet Boys & NSYNC Are Teasing Something "Huge"

The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC have been pitted against each other since their inception, but the band members want fans to know the age-old rivalry is all in the past. Not only are they past all the fan-fueled competition that ensued in the ‘90s, but they’re good friends. On June 2, several members from both bands connected via Instagram live, and fans will want to pay attention to what went down. The chat has fans convinced the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC are collaborating.

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter called up Lance Bass (NSYNC), Joey Fatone (NSYNC), and A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) for a video chat about all the exciting things they have coming in the months ahead. As it turns out, they’re all working together on one special project.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something," Carter began. "What we're talking about doing…We can't give away too much. So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week…And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

Bass revealed whatever the guys have up their sleeve is directly to Pride Month. "It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts," Fatone chimed in. "We all live in the entertainment community where there is a lot of LGBTQ and we embrace that."

Bass also touched upon the irony of the former rivals working together, and said he thinks the timing is perfect. "The rivalry was fun. It was fun to have your team…But then sometimes it goes a little overboard and I think right now this world is very volatile and divided.”

The boy-banders have yet to confirm whether the project is a joint song or ~something~ else, so fans will have to keep their ears to the ground for now. But one things for sure: The biggest boy bands of the ‘90s are gearing up to drop a major dose of nostalgia.