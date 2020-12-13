'90s kids, get ready to dance: Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys just teamed up. The two music legends collaborated on a new song that dropped on Friday, Dec. 11 as part of the deluxe reissue of Spears' 2016 album, Glory. That's right: Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys' song "Matches" is '90s pop gold.

"'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!!," Spears shared on Instagram in celebration of the club bop's release. "I'm so excited to hear what you think about our new song together!!!!"

She announced her latest release alongside the previously updated Glory cover art, which features her posed in a desert in a gold bikini and chains. The pop star also added that she hopes "Matches" will bring her fans some much-needed happiness at the end of the wild year that is 2020.

"The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing .... like I can't even believe it !!!," Spears added. "I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!"

The Backstreet Boys echoed her words in their own message on Friday, tweeting, "What a GLORIOUS day it is ... we've been asking about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

There's plenty more to enjoy on the Glory deluxe edition, too. The special album features remixes of "Mood Ring," and another previously unreleased track called "Swimming in the Stars," which Spears released on Wednesday, Dec. 2, to celebrate her 39th birthday.

The releases are certainly a major moment for fans, since Spears previously hadn't released new music in years. The star announced in 2019 that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus, and has since been involved in an ongoing legal battle with her father, who is still involved in her conservatorship.

However, in May 2020, Spears announced a Glory cover update in order to thank fans for creating social media campaigns that placed the album at the top of iTunes' album chart.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!!!!," she wrote on Instagram. "Couldn't have done it without you all!!!!"

"Matches" is definitely a huge treat for all fans who grew up listening to Spears and the Backstreet Boys in the '90s and early 2000s. The two musical acts dominated that era of pop music, but never collaborated until now.